INDI IT Solutions Expands Service Portfolio with Mobile App Development Division

Indi IT Solutions has served as a trusted outsourcing partner for mobile app development, providing innovative solutions to businesses worldwide.

MOHALI, PUNJAB, INDIA, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INDI IT Solutions, recognized as one of the "Top 10 Most Trusted IT Service Providers in India 2024" (source: [Times Of India]), today announced a strategic initiative focused on global expansion and solidifying its position as a leading provider of mobile app development solutions in 2025.This announcement builds on a decade of successful service as a trusted outsourcing partner and leverages the company’s proven expertise in delivering innovative and impactful digital solutions. Leading this ambitious endeavor is Nirwair Singh Deol, the visionary Founder and Managing Director of INDI IT Solutions.As highlighted in recent industry reports, "In the dynamic landscape of technology, the Top 10 Most Trusted IT Service Providers in India 2024 stand out as beacons of reliability and innovation. These industry leaders have earned the trust of businesses across the nation through their cutting-edge solutions and unwavering commitment to excellence.As the IT sector continues to evolve, these providers pave the way for transformative digital services, making them indispensable partners for enterprises seeking technological prowess and reliability in a rapidly changing world." INDI IT Solutions is proud to be included in this prestigious group and is now focused on expanding its impact globally, specifically within the rapidly growing mobile app development sector.For over a decade, INDI IT Solutions has cultivated a reputation for excellence by delivering over 1300 complex digital products and cutting-edge e-marketing projects. This foundation of trust and technical prowess is the springboard for its global ambitions. INDI IT Solutions distinguishes itself through a customer-centric approach, prioritizing the development of user-friendly and effective mobile applications that drive tangible business results.“Our recognition as one of India's Top 10 Most Trusted IT Service Providers is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to delivering exceptional results,” said Nirwair Singh Deol, Founder and Managing Director of INDI IT Solutions. "In 2025, we are setting our sights on global domination in the mobile app development space. We believe that our proven track record, our deep understanding of user needs, and our innovative approach to technology will allow us to deliver world-class mobile solutions to businesses around the globe.”INDI IT Solutions' focus on mobile app development will encompass a wide range of services, including:Custom Mobile App Development: Creating tailored solutions for iOS and Android platforms.UI/UX Design: Crafting intuitive and engaging user experiences.Mobile App Testing: Ensuring quality and performance across various devices.App Maintenance and Support: Providing ongoing support to ensure app stability and security.Mobile App Strategy Consulting: Helping businesses define their mobile strategy and identify opportunities for growth.With its strategic focus on global expansion and mobile app development, INDI IT Solutions aims to empower businesses worldwide with cutting-edge technology solutions and unparalleled customer service. The company is poised to become a leading force in the global IT services industry, helping organizations of all sizes achieve their digital transformation goals and unlock their full potential.About INDI IT SolutionsINDI IT Solutions is a prominent IT service provider specializing in custom software and mobile app development. Recognized as one of the "Top 10 Most Trusted IT Service Providers in India 2024," INDI IT Solutions is committed to delivering excellence and customer-centric solutions. Founded and led by Managing Director Nirwair Singh Deol, the company boasts a decade of experience and a portfolio of over 1300 successful projects.

