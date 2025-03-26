AI-fication in Action: Network Science Celebrates 150 Successful AI Implementations

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Network Science , the global AI & Deep Tech Innovation leader , proudly announces achieving a significant milestone with the successful completion of 150 AI and Generative AI programs, underscoring its role in driving measurable transformation across industries and functions.AI doesn’t matter, ROI doesAt Network Science, the philosophy is clear: "AI doesn't matter, ROI does." This core principle has consistently guided the delivery of AI-driven accelerators that demonstrably improve key business vectors including cost optimization, revenue growth, security enhancement, superior customer experience, and risk mitigation.Creating Impact Across Industries and FunctionsThe 150 AI and Gen AI programs delivered by Network Science span diverse industries such as renewable energy, financial services, luxury retail, manufacturing, legal consulting, and more. Accelerators include early warning systems for consumer behaviour, smart retail platforms, XR-based training, and contact centre transformation, demonstrating that AI now significantly impacts every industry and every business function.Collaborative Innovation and Co-created IPRecognizing that no enterprise can successfully scale AI alone, Network Science emphasizes building an innovation ecosystem. To date, the company has developed 10+ co-created IPs with its clients, fostering innovation through collaborative, strategic partnerships.AI Offices for Scalable TransformationNetwork Science has experience of running more than 15 AI offices for various enterprises, demonstrating its ability to scale AI adoption effectively across organizations, whether they are Fortune 500 giants or young, ambitious challenger brands.Power of Ecosystems: 70+ Startups and Expanding PartnershipsCentral to Network Science’s success is a vibrant ecosystem comprising over 70 pioneering AI startups and growing partnerships with 5+ leading industry associations and forums globally. This network provides businesses with unparalleled access to innovative models, accelerating their AI journey and ensuring sustainable, scalable growth.Vision for the Future"We envision a future where every business harnesses the transformative power of AI," says Sandy Hardikar , CEO of Network Science. "Our commitment is unwavering—to continuously expand our global AI impact, fortify powerful innovation ecosystems, and relentlessly deliver groundbreaking AI solutions that generate unmatched business value and redefine industry standards."About Network ScienceThrough bold innovation and deep collaboration, powered by 400+ AI / Deep Tech use cases, Network Science is empowering businesses to develop an AI – first mindset, achieve sustainable competitive advantage and make a meaningful global impact.For media inquiries, please contact:

