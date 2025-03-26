Pharaoz (PHRZ) Announces Listing on LATOKEN Exchange

PHRZ LAT

Pharaohs (PHRZ), a cryptocurrency project inspired by ancient Egyptian themes, has been listed on the LATOKEN exchange. This development aims to provide increased accessibility for traders and investors interested in the digital asset.

About Pharaohs (PHRZ):

Pharaohs is a blockchain-based digital asset designed to incorporate utility and community-driven initiatives. The project features a transaction-based mechanism that contributes to its ecosystem. One of its core components, the Pharaohs Lottery, operates through a structured tokenomics model designed to incentivize user participation and engagement.

Token Distribution:

Total Supply: 6.4 billion PHRZ

Allocation:

Centralized Exchanges: 20%

Development: 20%

Team (Locked for 18 months): 15%

Marketing: 15%

DEX Pools: 15%

VC Allocation: 15%

Airdrops & Rewards: 5%

Listing on LATOKEN:

LATOKEN is a cryptocurrency exchange that facilitates the listing and trading of digital assets. The listing of PHRZ on the platform allows users to access new trading opportunities within the cryptocurrency market.

Recent Developments:

In addition to the LATOKEN listing, Pharaohs has secured listings on other cryptocurrency exchanges, including BitMart, LBank, Biconomy.com, and AscendEX (BitMax). These listings contribute to the project's market presence and accessibility.



Pharaohs on Solana:

Pharaohs operates on the Solana blockchain, where it has seen increasing user engagement:

1,000+ holders

50K+ transactions

Growing trading volume

Further Information:

Stakeholders and interested parties can learn more about Pharaohs by visiting the official website. Updates are also available through the project's official communication channels, including Telegram and Twitter.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investments involve risk. Individuals should conduct independent research before making investment decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

