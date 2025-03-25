Senate Resolution 57 Printer's Number 475

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - our nation's official motto, further highlighting matters of

faith; and

WHEREAS, In his 1789 Thanksgiving Proclamation, President

George Washington wrote: "it is the duty of all Nations to

acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to

be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his

protection and favor"; and

WHEREAS, Solidarity, support and dialogue can be found among

individuals, families and churches representing different faith

traditions; and

WHEREAS, In this way, religious liberty strengthens our

communities; and

WHEREAS, Attacks on faith groups and persons of faith

threaten faith communities, religious charities and the

community at large; and

WHEREAS, Tenets or acts of faith are affirmed and religious

liberty is preserved with diligence; and

WHEREAS, The Senate, representing different disciplines and

faiths, commends religious, spiritual and charitable engagement;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of April 2025

as "Faith Month" in Pennsylvania; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate encourage free and open religious

expression and awareness of the religious holidays and

observances held during the month of April.

20250SR0057PN0475

