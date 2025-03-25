Senate Resolution 57 Printer's Number 475
PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - our nation's official motto, further highlighting matters of
faith; and
WHEREAS, In his 1789 Thanksgiving Proclamation, President
George Washington wrote: "it is the duty of all Nations to
acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to
be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his
protection and favor"; and
WHEREAS, Solidarity, support and dialogue can be found among
individuals, families and churches representing different faith
traditions; and
WHEREAS, In this way, religious liberty strengthens our
communities; and
WHEREAS, Attacks on faith groups and persons of faith
threaten faith communities, religious charities and the
community at large; and
WHEREAS, Tenets or acts of faith are affirmed and religious
liberty is preserved with diligence; and
WHEREAS, The Senate, representing different disciplines and
faiths, commends religious, spiritual and charitable engagement;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of April 2025
as "Faith Month" in Pennsylvania; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate encourage free and open religious
expression and awareness of the religious holidays and
observances held during the month of April.
