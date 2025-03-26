NEA Foundation Launches Global Learning Edcamp to Empower Educators Worldwide

Produced in Partnership with Actionable Innovations Global

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NEA Foundation is proud to announce its third annual Global Learning Edcamp, a groundbreaking virtual convening designed to foster collaborative, innovative, and globally minded professional learning. The event is produced by Actionable Innovations Global , a leader in virtual event design and delivery with a strong track record of engaging global education professionals through dynamic online experiences.This interactive half-day virtual conference is scheduled for April 5th and will bring together educators, school leaders, and thought leaders from around the world to explore topics connected to global competence, equity, innovation, and 21st-century learning. Using the “unconference” model, the event will center on participant-driven discussions that allow attendees to shape the agenda in real time, creating space for authentic dialogue, idea exchange, and professional growth.“We’re thrilled to offer a space where educators can learn with and from one another, regardless of geography,” said Torin Peterson, Program Officer for Global Learning at The NEA Foundation. “Partnering with Actionable Innovations Global allows us to elevate this experience with top-tier virtual event production, making the experience smooth, impactful, and globally accessible.”Actionable Innovations Global, known for producing large-scale events such as the GLOW Conference, will manage the conference platform and provide technical support, registration, analytics, and promotional outreach. The event will be hosted on the RingCentral Events platform, offering interactive tools such as breakout rooms, live polling, chat features, and post-event analytics to create a robust and data-informed experience."We believe in building powerful professional learning communities that reflect the future of education—global, collaborative, and innovative," said Lucy Gray, Co-Founder of Actionable Innovations Global. "We’re honored to support The NEA Foundation in amplifying the voices of educators committed to global learning." The Global Learning Edcamp is free and open to all educators. Registration is currently open. For updates, follow The NEA Foundation on social media or visit https://ringcentr.al/3QHLo8f About The NEA FoundationThe NEA Foundation is a nonprofit organization and philanthropy founded by educators for educators to improve public education for all students. The Foundation invests in educator leadership, learning, and collaboration to ensure that every student has access to a high-quality education.About Actionable Innovations GlobalActionable Innovations Global is a vibrant community and consulting initiative supporting innovative education professionals worldwide. With a mission to foster meaningful, sustainable, and globally connected learning experiences, the organization also specializes in designing and hosting high-quality virtual professional learning events.

