Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 27, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Heir Force Community School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Ashtabula Ashtabula Area City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Ashtabula County Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Ashtabula County School Financing District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government Belmont Area 16 Workforce Development Board

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Union Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Butler Talawanda School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Clermont New Richmond Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit West Clermont Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clinton Wilmington City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit East Clinton Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Columbiana Columbiana Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Bay Village City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit The Intergenerational School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Fairview Park City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Polaris Career Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Bella Academy of Excellence

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit City of Bay Village

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Heights Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Harvard Avenue Performance Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Erie North Point Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Townsend Community School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Fayette Miami Trace Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Franklin Graham Elementary and Middle School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit The Charles School at Ohio Dominican University

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Columbus City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit The Graham School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Northland Preparatory and Fitness Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

New Generation Health Services, LLC

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

State of Ohio

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Fulton Pike-Delta-York Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Archbold Area Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Gallia Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Gallia County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Geauga Cardinal Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Greene Greene County Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Guernsey Cambridge City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Ohio Valley Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Hamilton Riverside Community School, Inc.

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit ChallengeU Ohio Community School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Hancock Findlay Digital Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Liberty Benton Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Findlay City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit McComb Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Van Buren Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Harrison Harrison County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Huron Willard City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Norwalk City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Huron Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Lake Madison Joint Fire District

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination iSTEM Geauga Early College High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Licking Northridge Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Lorain Lorain County Joint Vocational School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Keystone Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Avon Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Lucas Skyway Career Prep High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit L. Hollingworth School for the Talented and Gifted

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Western Toledo Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Maritime Academy of Toledo

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Toledo School for the Arts

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Kenmore Preparatory Academy dba Toledo Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Autism Model School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Explorers Academy of Science and Technology

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Mahoning West Branch Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Canfield Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Sebring Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Marion Tri-Rivers Joint Vocational School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Medina Cloverleaf Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Brunswick City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Miami Troy City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Monroe Monroe County Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery Montgomery County Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit City of Moraine

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Trotwood Preparatory and Fitness Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Morgan County Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Muskingum Maysville Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Foxfire High School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Noble Noble Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Pickaway Westfall Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Portage Southeast Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Waterloo Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Kent City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Putnam Putnam County Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Seneca Tiffin City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Stark Stark County Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Indian Valley Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit East Central Ohio Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit New Philadelphia City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Vinton Vinton County Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Washington Belpre City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Wood Wood County Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Elmwood Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Bowling Green City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.