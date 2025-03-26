Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 27, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Heir Force Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula Ashtabula Area City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula County School Financing District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Belmont Area 16 Workforce Development Board
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Union Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Butler Talawanda School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Clermont New Richmond Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
West Clermont Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton Wilmington City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
East Clinton Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Columbiana Columbiana Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Bay Village City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
The Intergenerational School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Fairview Park City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Polaris Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Bella Academy of Excellence
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
City of Bay Village
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OPERS Examination
Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Heights Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Harvard Avenue Performance Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Erie North Point Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Townsend Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Fayette Miami Trace Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Franklin Graham Elementary and Middle School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
The Charles School at Ohio Dominican University
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Columbus City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
The Graham School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Northland Preparatory and Fitness Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
New Generation Health Services, LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
State of Ohio
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Fulton Pike-Delta-York Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Archbold Area Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Gallia Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Gallia County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Geauga Cardinal Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Greene Greene County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Guernsey Cambridge City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Ohio Valley Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Riverside Community School, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
ChallengeU Ohio Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Hancock Findlay Digital Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Liberty Benton Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Findlay City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
McComb Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Van Buren Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Harrison Harrison County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Huron Willard City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Norwalk City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Huron Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Lake Madison Joint Fire District
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
iSTEM Geauga Early College High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Licking Northridge Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Lorain Lorain County Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Keystone Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Avon Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Lucas Skyway Career Prep High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
L. Hollingworth School for the Talented and Gifted
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Western Toledo Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Maritime Academy of Toledo
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Toledo School for the Arts
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Kenmore Preparatory Academy dba Toledo Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Autism Model School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Explorers Academy of Science and Technology
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Mahoning West Branch Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Canfield Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Sebring Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Marion Tri-Rivers Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Medina Cloverleaf Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Brunswick City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Miami Troy City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Monroe Monroe County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery Montgomery County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
City of Moraine
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OP&F Examination
Trotwood Preparatory and Fitness Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Morgan County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Muskingum Maysville Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Foxfire High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Noble Noble Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Pickaway Westfall Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Portage Southeast Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Waterloo Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Kent City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Putnam Putnam County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Seneca Tiffin City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Stark Stark County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Indian Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
East Central Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
New Philadelphia City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Vinton Vinton County Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Washington Belpre City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Wood Wood County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Elmwood Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Bowling Green City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit

