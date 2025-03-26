Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 27, 2025
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 27, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Heir Force Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula Area City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula County School Financing District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Belmont
|Area 16 Workforce Development Board
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Union Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Talawanda School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Clermont
|New Richmond Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|West Clermont Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton
|Wilmington City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|East Clinton Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Columbiana
|Columbiana Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Bay Village City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|The Intergenerational School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Fairview Park City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Polaris Career Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Bella Academy of Excellence
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|City of Bay Village
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|OPERS Examination
|Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga Heights Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Harvard Avenue Performance Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Erie
|North Point Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Townsend Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Fayette
|Miami Trace Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Graham Elementary and Middle School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|The Charles School at Ohio Dominican University
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Columbus City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|The Graham School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Northland Preparatory and Fitness Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|New Generation Health Services, LLC
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|State of Ohio
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Fulton
|Pike-Delta-York Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Archbold Area Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Gallia
|Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Gallia County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Geauga
|Cardinal Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|Greene County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Guernsey
|Cambridge City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Ohio Valley Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Riverside Community School, Inc.
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|ChallengeU Ohio Community School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hancock
|Findlay Digital Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Liberty Benton Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Findlay City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|McComb Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Van Buren Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Harrison
|Harrison County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Huron
|Willard City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Norwalk City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Huron Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Madison Joint Fire District
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OP&F Examination
|iSTEM Geauga Early College High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Licking
|Northridge Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Lorain County Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Keystone Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Avon Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Skyway Career Prep High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|L. Hollingworth School for the Talented and Gifted
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Western Toledo Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Maritime Academy of Toledo
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Toledo School for the Arts
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Kenmore Preparatory Academy dba Toledo Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Autism Model School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Explorers Academy of Science and Technology
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|West Branch Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Canfield Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Sebring Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Marion
|Tri-Rivers Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|Cloverleaf Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Brunswick City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Miami
|Troy City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Monroe
|Monroe County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|City of Moraine
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OP&F Examination
|Trotwood Preparatory and Fitness Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Morgan County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Muskingum
|Maysville Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Foxfire High School
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Noble
|Noble Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Pickaway
|Westfall Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Southeast Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Waterloo Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Kent City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Putnam
|Putnam County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Tiffin City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Stark County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Indian Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|East Central Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|New Philadelphia City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Vinton
|Vinton County Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Washington
|Belpre City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Wood County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Elmwood Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Bowling Green City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
