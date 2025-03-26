HORSE of NATURE 'Officially Selected' by OSCAR qualifying American Documentary Film Festival

HORSE of NATURE - Officially Selected for American Documentary Film Festival American Documentary Film Fest HORSE of NATURE poster HORSE of NATURE - Producer/Director - Autie Carlisle

HORSE of NATURE will screen Sunday, March 30th at 1:30 PM, in Theatre 1 at the Camelot Theatre in Palm Springs, CA. This is an OSCAR qualifying film festival.

YREKA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HORSE of NATURE was filmed on location in Siskiyou County California in the mountains on the Oregon-California border among the free-roaming herd of wild horses that have lived in the area since 1580, when Sir Francis Drake documented their ancestors.HORSE of NATURE producer/director Autie Carlisle offers an unvarnished look into the lives of some of the survivors of the deadly Klamathon Fire of 2018. The 38,000-acre wind-driven Klamathon Fire started on July 5th, and easily crossed over the Interstate-5 freeway from the west to the east, incinerating much of the tiny town of Henley Hornbrook, CA as it headed northeast towards the Cascade Siskiyou National Monument and Ashland Oregon.The Synopsis of the film:In the remains of the wildfire stricken rural town of Hornbrook, CA lives a resilient slice of the Wild West. A spectrum of wild individuals, wild horses, and a vision of hope and healing for the people and the land.The film also touches upon the importance of wild horse ecology and the empathic ability of wild horses and how they can benefit the environment, rural communities and people.Film and Video Interview Synopsis by American Documentary Film Festival's Mr. Leighton Finn: ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5aPDujccOro "William E. Simpson II is featured in the documentary "Horse of Nature" and is a naturalist living among and studying free-roaming native species of American wild horses.Simpson discusses how his town, Hornbrook, in Northern California, suffered a devastating wildfire and how wild horses provide an environmentally effective way to mitigate the dangers.Horses of Nature will screen at the 2025 American Documentary and Animation Film Festival (AmDocs) on March 30 at 1:30 p.m.The 14th annual AmDocs is March 27-31 at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. For tickets and information, go to www.amdocfilmfest.com Wild Horse populations are in serious decline, with less than 59,000 left in all of America according to the Bureau of Land Management's May 2024 census. And this continuing loss of these important herbivores, coupled with steep declines of deer populations in western states, is increasing the amounts of grass and brush that is now dominating millions of acres in the western United States, fueling the catastrophic wildfires that are plaguing our nation, and the world.According to recent scientific studies, grass and brush fueled wildfires represent about 2/3 of all wildfires, and result in the greatest loss of life and economic damages. Grass and brush fueled wildfires like the one that devastated the beach community of Lahaina, Maui in 2023, killing 102 people, and now the January 2025 Los Angeles Fires that left at least 29 people dead and tens of $-billions in damages are examples.The documentary film, by award-winning filmmaker Autie Carlisle, HORSE of NATURE, was 'Officially Selected' for the American Documentary Film Festival in Palm Springs, CA. As of March 22, this film has won 6-awards in as many months!HORSE of NATURE is more than a powerful documentary about the impacts of wildfire on people and communities. The film also offers a solution for mitigating wildfires using Nature's method of managing wildfire fuels, wild horses. The film reveals the critically important lessons that were learned when the deadly wind-driven 38,000-acre Klamathon Fire reached the landscape where grass and brush fuels had been managed by the local herd of wild horses.

American Documentary Film Festival - Interview with Wildfire Survivor / William Simpson - featured in HORSE of NATURE

