Rohit Kapoor Launches – Neev Infra & Fireya Exim – Redefining Infrastructure and Global Trade Consulting

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned procurement and consulting expert Rohit Kapoor has recently launched two specialized platforms, Neev Infra and Fireya Exim, aimed at redefining infrastructure development and global trade consulting. These platforms offer a wide range of expertise in project management, quality assurance, and global trade, making them a one-stop solution for all infrastructure and trade-related needs.Neev Infra ( www.neevn.in ) and Fireya Exim ( www.fireya.co.in ) are the brainchild of Rohit Kapoor, who has over 15 years of experience in procurement and consulting. With his extensive knowledge and expertise, Kapoor aims to revolutionize the infrastructure and global trade industry by providing top-notch services to clients worldwide.Neev Infra specializes in infrastructure development, offering services such as project planning, design, and execution. The platform also provides project management services, ensuring timely completion and cost-effective solutions for clients. On the other hand, Fireya Exim focuses on global trade consulting, offering services such as market research, sourcing, and quality assurance to help businesses expand their global reach.Speaking about the launch of Neev Infra and Fireya Exim, Rohit Kapoor said, "I am excited to introduce these two platforms that will redefine the way infrastructure development and global trade consulting are perceived. Our team of experts is dedicated to providing top-notch services and ensuring the success of our clients' projects. We are confident that Neev Infra and Fireya Exim will make a significant impact in the industry."With the launch of Neev Infra and Fireya Exim, Rohit Kapoor www.linkedin.com/in/2consult/ aims to bridge the gap between infrastructure development and global trade consulting, providing clients with a comprehensive solution for all their needs. These platforms are set to become the go-to destination for businesses and organizations looking to enhance their infrastructure and expand their global reach. For more information, visit www.neevn.in and www.fireya.co.in AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai

