Burlison Announces Hearing to Examine America’s Leadership in Artificial Intelligence  

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) announced a hearing titled “America’s AI Moonshot: The Economics of AI, Data Centers, and Power Consumption.” The subcommittee hearing will examine the global state of play in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), the energy and data center infrastructure necessary to support this technology, and how securing and strengthening America’s lead in AI is key to maintaining national security and economic prosperity for all Americans. This hearing follows President Donald Trump’s recent Executive Order that embraces AI innovation in the United States and aims to reduce barriers in the AI field to ensure America’s dominance on the international stage.

“The United States is the indisputable global leader in AI, but under no circumstances can we take this lead for granted. President Trump and his administration recognize that AI is the new frontier and maintaining our current edge in this technology—with the support of data centers and the energy sector—is key to our nation’s future prosperity and national security. The adoption of AI is only going to accelerate, and Congress can’t afford to get caught flat-footed. This subcommittee is committed to analyzing how Congress can assist the Trump Administration’s ongoing efforts to unleash AI responsibly while also examining pro-market solutions that foster new innovation. I look forward to working alongside this administration to unlock America’s full potential in the AI field,” said Subcommittee Chairman Burlison.

WHAT: Hearing titled “America’s AI Moonshot: The Economics of AI, Data Centers, and Power Consumption”

DATE: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Neil Chilson

Head of AI Policy

Abundance Institute

Josh Levi

President

Data Center Coalition

Mark P. Mills

Executive Director

National Center for Energy Analytics

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.