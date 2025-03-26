Joanne Grineage Joins Legacy Makers TV to Inspire Healing, Hope, and Wholeness Through Fitness and Faith

FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV proudly features Joanne Grineage, founder of Get2.fit, author of The Silent Cycle, and a powerhouse in fitness and emotional wellness.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soonIn her episode, Joanne shares how, through her signature coaching, speaking engagements, her business, Get2.fit, and her debut book The Silent Cycle, she is on a mission to help others heal out loud.“I’ve lost everything—more than once,” Joanne says. “But I’ve also found something stronger: purpose. If my story helps another woman break her silent cycle, then none of it was in vain.”Joanne has created a full-spectrum healing movement that integrates physical training, emotional restoration, spiritual alignment, and mindset transformation..Joanne’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on all major platforms.To learn more about her movement, visit https://www.legacymakerstv.com/joanne-lynette-grineage

