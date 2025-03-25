Philippines: Renewed hope for displaced families in Basilan

To help address the needs of these displaced families, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), a humanitarian organization that strives to protect and assist victims of armed conflict, conducted an evaluation of Asniah’s village to determine the community’s immediate needs. As a result, in December 2024, the organization provided kitchen sets, hygiene kits, essential household items, and containers, to support their daily living. Almost 270 residents received the items.

“Our assessment showed that their household items needed replacement. Since their priority is securing food, they have been using old, often damaged items,” said Esnihaya Abdulsalam, ICRC economic security field officer.

In addition to these items, the ICRC provided a multi-purpose unconditional cash grant of PHP 20,000 (approximately 350 USD), distributed in two tranches, to help families cover their immediate needs and engage in livelihood activities. Providing the cash grant is the ICRC’s way of helping the conflict-affected community recover and build their resilience. The grant was used by the affected people to pay for their immediate needs and/or restart their livelihoods.

Asniah used the money to pay off some of her debts and bought seeds and other items so she could cultivate their backyard garden.

“I am happy that I could pay my relative and, in some way, help put food on the table,” she said. She also set up a small sari-sari store to complement what they earn from gardening.

Asniah is nourished by the dream of returning home would one day come true, so they could resume their life on their own farm. For now, she makes the most of the support she has received and welcomes the future with renewed hope.

*not her real name

This article was written by Amer Hassan Sanggacala, ICRC Communication Officer based in Zamboanga City.