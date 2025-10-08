Democratic Republic of the Congo: Health care increasingly difficult to access in North and South Kivu

As a result, many of those wounded, including women and children, are struggling to get medical treatment. “It’s often the case that even when a sick or wounded person manages to reach a medical facility, despite the difficulties in doing so, there isn’t anyone qualified to treat them. And even when there is someone, in most cases, the medicines they need aren’t available,” says Dr Hippolyte Ten despairingly, deputy health coordinator at the ICRC.

Transferring the wounded to a suitable health facility is a challenge because of the fighting and the difficulty in crossing front lines. Some patients are having to walk huge distances, risking their lives, just to find somewhere that can treat them. Others do not make it to hospital in time because their injuries are so severe and complex. Since the beginning of the year, more than 70 per cent of the 240 facilities assessed have admitted people wounded as a result of armed violence.

“I was wounded in Pinga in July, which is in Walikale Territory, and I was evacuated to Beni to be treated,” recounts Shukuru, who is being cared for at the main referral hospital in Beni in North Kivu, some 300 kilometres from where he was wounded.

Under international humanitarian law, the wounded and sick must have access to the care they need, and medical personnel and facilities must be respected and protected.



Ongoing shortages of supplies

Many humanitarian organizations working to support health facilities have been forced to reduce or even completely stop their work because of a lack of funding. At the same time, the security situation and the difficulties in crossing front lines mean that health facilities struggle to get hold of medicines even when they are available. Shortages very often affect essential medicines and those that are supposed to be free, such as vaccines and antimalarial drugs, and others such as antiretroviral medicines (for HIV), tuberculosis drugs, rape kits, therapeutic food and rapid HIV tests.

“We are struggling to get to Bukavu, where we buy our medicines. And when we do succeed in buying them, not only do we have to pay transport costs, but we also have to pay lots of other fees at checkpoints set up by various armed groups along the route,” complains Dr Pierre, the medical director of a hospital in South Kivu.

Furthermore, the ongoing issue of people being internally displaced and the huge number of patients that this generates is putting significant pressure on the health facilities that do remain operational. According to the ICRC’s assessment, 91 per cent of health clinics in North and South Kivu have each received more than 5,000 internally displaced people since January 2025. Most of those displaced arrive with absolutely nothing and struggle to get treatment.

“We have lost everything. Many of us have no money left and cannot get hospital treatment, so we are staying home despite being seriously ill. This is why people in our community are dying,” says Plamedi, who was displaced to South Kivu.

When it comes to civilians accessing goods that they need to survive, such as medicines, the parties to the conflict have a critical role to play. Each party to an armed conflict has an obligation to meet the needs of the population, particularly those under its control. Humanitarian organizations can also play an important role, particularly when the needs of civilians are not being met.

It is therefore imperative that all parties to a conflict, as well as humanitarian and development actors, agree on the need to ensure that health care is not affected by conflict. The ICRC, as a neutral intermediary, stands ready to continue facilitating the delivery of medicines across front lines.

