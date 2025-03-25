More apprentices choosing priority industries

The Malinauskas Labor Government is committed to supporting the training sector in order to build a skilled workforce and meet government priorities in supporting essential services in the community.

Latest data from the National Centre for Vocational Education Research (NCVER) for the September 2024 quarter, shows the proportion of apprentices and trainees commencing, in-training and completing training continues to rise in courses aligned to the South Australian Government’s priority areas.

There were more apprentices undertaking Certificate III level trade courses to be electricians, carpenters, plumbers and engineering fabrication tradespeople in South Australia in September 2024, compared to same time in 2023, as well as before the pandemic.

Directly supporting key initiatives like the SA Housing Roadmap and other significant infrastructure and construction projects underway and in the pipeline, the number of electrician apprentices in-training as 30 September rose 69.1 per cent, or by 1,290, from 2019; and grew 8.1 per cent, or by 235, compared to 2023.

The NCVER Apprentice and Trainee Outcomes 2024 report shows that 95.1 per cent of South Australians who completed their apprenticeship or traineeship in 2024 are employed.

This is the equal highest proportion of employment in the nation and higher than the 2023 figure of 94.5 per cent and above the national figure of 91.9 per cent.

The 2024-25 State Budget earmarked a record investment in skills funding for South Australians, with a particular focus on the building and construction sector, a key component of the state's economic future.

The budget included an additional investment of $692.6 million over five years in the vocational education and training sector, bringing the total investment under the National Skills Agreement (NSA) to $2.3 billion in partnership with the Commonwealth.

The NCVER September quarter data also saw rises for:

Carpentry in-training as at 30 September, up 53.4 per cent from 2019, and up 3.6 per cent from 2023;

Plumbing in-training as at 30 September, up 53.1 per cent from 2019 and 9.9 per cent from 2023; and

Engineering – mechanical trade in-training as at 30 September, up 77.1 per cent from 2019 and 6.2 per cent from 2023.

Additionally, 395 plumbing apprenticeships commenced in the 12 months ending 30 September, a 21.2 per cent increase on the same time in 2023.

In early childhood, there was a 19.3 per cent increase in commencements in the Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care over the same period, aligned with the roll out of three-year old preschool, to be implemented from 2026.

Completions increased for construction trades, with electricians, carpenters, plumbers and engineering fabricators all showing growth across the 12 months ending 30 September 2024, compared to 2019 and 2023.

Cancellations and withdrawals decreased by 24.8 per cent in the 12 months ending 30 September compared to 2023, a difference of 1570.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

As South Australia’s economy continues to grow, with record exports, a growing GDP and an increase in building approvals, so too does our need for skilled workers.

With major projects in the pipeline in defence industries, construction, early childhood and renewables, skilled workers are in demand. The Torrens to Darlington infrastructure project alone is expected to create an average of 5,500 jobs per year over the next decade, with many of those supported by apprentices and trainees.

While we have more work to do when it comes to encouraging young people to commence an apprenticeship, I am certainly encouraged by these figures.

We are focusing our investment in the areas of greatest need for our state and we’re seeing growth in commencements, in-training and completions in these priority areas.

An apprenticeship or traineeship is a secure pathway to employment.

Attributable to South Australian Skills Commissioner Cameron Baker

The continued growth in apprenticeships, particularly in priority industries such as construction and Defence material manufacturing, demonstrates the success of our targeted efforts to build a skilled workforce that meets the evolving needs of South Australia.

The strong investment in vocational education and training, highlighted in the 2024-25 State Budget, is helping create pathways for South Australians to access rewarding careers in high-demand sectors.

With more apprentices choosing trades and industries aligned with our government’s priorities, we are positioning our workforce for future success.

We remain committed to supporting these pathways, ensuring our state has the skilled talent it needs to thrive now and in the future.