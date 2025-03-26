Joanne Mills Joins Legacy Makers TV to Advocate for Indigenous Healing, Education, and Empowerment

FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV proudly welcomes Joanne Mills, an Indigenous leader, educator, and advocate, to share her powerful vision for healing, education, and cultural preservation.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show hosted by Rudy Mawer features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Joanne will share the mission of Kokoms Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to Indigenous healing and wellness. Through land-based education, cultural revitalization, and support for Indigenous families, Kokoms Foundation aims to restore traditional knowledge and empower future generations. Joanne’s work bridges ancestral wisdom with modern solutions to create sustainable change in Indigenous communities.“My whole life has been leading up to this moment—to establish a foundation that leaves a legacy not for me, but for the children and youth who will become our future leaders,” Joanne shares in her episode. “Healing through culture and education is the key to strengthening Indigenous communities for the next seven generations.”Joanne’s journey is deeply personal. As the first in her family to earn a post-secondary degree—and soon to become the first Doctorate holder in her nation, the Little Red River Cree Nation—she understands the importance of education and mentorship. Her experiences have driven her to create programs that uplift Indigenous youth and families, ensuring they have access to culturally grounded support systems.Her Legacy Makers TV episode will take viewers inside her work, from launching a land-based family wellness center to Indigenous language revitalization and traditional healing practices. Joanne will also highlight Kokoms Girl, a brand celebrating Indigenous identity and empowerment, with all proceeds going back to the foundation’s charitable initiatives.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Joanne Mills to inspire audiences with their groundbreaking efforts. Her episode will encourage viewers to embrace Indigenous knowledge, support reconciliation efforts, and take part in creating a more inclusive and healing future.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/joanne-mills

