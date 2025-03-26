Treatment Capacity Funding Bill Gets Hearing

Salem, OR – Today, a key component of Governor Tina Kotek’s 2025 Behavioral Health Initiative to increase access to mental health and addiction care in Oregon was heard by members of the House Committee on Behavioral Health and Health Care. House Bill 2059 includes a $90 million investment to expand the number of treatment beds in the state.

“Oregon does not have enough treatment beds for people struggling with an acute mental health or addiction illness,” Governor Kotek said. “The state must do whatever it can to increase the number of treatment beds in Oregon so that people can access the care they need.”

The Governor’s proposal leverages findings of recent studies that explain the specific types of treatment beds Oregon needs to meet the demand on the state’s system. HB 2059 directs the Oregon Health Authority to disperse resources to projects that meet specific criteria for growing the state’s treatment capacity.

Criteria for projects include the effective use of state dollars by looking at a beds-to-cost ratio, an identified service provider, regional capacity needs, equitable development of programs across Oregon, and the acute, specific needs for the aid and assist and civil commitment populations. The list of specific projects that could receive funding is under development.

The Governor’s Recommended Budget for the next two years maintains a dual strategy of increasing treatment capacity and strengthening the available workforce. In addition to these capacity investments, her budget also recommends $53.6 million to support an available workforce through scholarships and tuition assistance, peer support, loan repayment, workforce development, and efforts to cut licensing wait times.

Learn more about her recommended investments within her 2025 Behavioral Health Initiative here.



###