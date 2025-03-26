Metal America Emerges as Fastest Growing Construction Company in the United States

100% American-made metal building company thrives despite new steel tariffs, delivering custom structures nationwide in record time

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In just nine months since its founding, Metal America has established itself as the fastest-growing construction company in the United States, revolutionizing the metal building industry with American made steel coupled with simplicity, speed, and exceptional customer service.With operations spanning across the continental United States, Metal America has rapidly expanded its workforce to over 100, demonstrating unprecedented growth. The company specializes in high-quality metal buildings , carports, garages, shops, and the latest barndominiums. Best part is, Metal America can deliver and install their smaller structures (i.e., carports, rv covers, garages, and most shops) nearly everywhere in the United States in under one month and for its barndominiums, it boasts its "90 day dream home" initiative, offering fully customized barndominiums in under 90 days."What Metal America has accomplished in less than a year is nothing short of remarkable," said Andrew Kynes , a leading expert. "Their trajectory places them alongside American manufacturing icons in terms of growth potential and market disruption."THE COMPANY'S SUCCESS CAN BE ATTRIBUTED TO SEVERAL KEY FACTORS THAT DISTINGUISH THEM IN THE MARKETPLACE:● 100% American-Made Products: Every structure is built with materials manufactured in the USA, supporting domestic manufacturing and ensuring superior quality.● Nationwide Coverage: Metal America serves customers throughout the continental United States, with comprehensive delivery and installation services.● Industry-Leading Customer Satisfaction: The company boasts the highest customer satisfaction rates in the industry, with meticulous attention to detail from order to installation. After looking, they do not have a single review less than 5 stars.● Speed and Simplicity: Their ability to simplify a complex process and deliver a quality product at record speed is miraculous.Metal America's growth is even more impressive considering the challenges facing the construction industry, including supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. Their innovative business model and commitment to quality have allowed them to overcome all these obstacles and thrive."When you look at companies that have redefined their industries, certain names come to mind - and Metal America is positioning itself to join those ranks," commented Jack Sauser , who has been tracking the company's progress.Industry experts note that Metal America's focus on quality, customer service, speed, simplicity, and American manufacturing aligns perfectly with current market demands, as consumers increasingly seek durable, affordable, and customizable structures from American made companies.THRIVING DESPITE TARIFF CHANGESPresident Trump's recent 25% tariff on steel imports has created challenges for many in the construction industry, but not Metal America. The company's commitment to using 100% American-made materials has set them up for huge success."These tariffs have disrupted supply chains across the entire industry, but Metal America's business model was all about America first," noted Jack Sauser. "They turned what could be a major hurdle into a HUGE advantage.”The company's leadership maintains that their focus on American manufacturing excellence is of the utmost importance. Their dedication to quality and customer satisfaction remains their North Star.For more information about Metal America and their products, visit www.metalbuildingsnorthamerica.com ABOUT METAL AMERICAMetal America is the nation's fastest growing construction company, providing high-quality carports, RV covers, garage, sheds, barndos, and more metal buildings throughout the continental United States. Founded in 2024, the company has quickly established itself as an industry leader through its commitment to American manufacturing, fast delivery, superior craftsmanship, and EXCEPTIONAL customer service.

