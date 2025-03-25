Submit Release
Senate Resolution 46 Printer's Number 0378

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Senate Resolution 46

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MARTIN, BOSCOLA, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL

Short Title

A Resolution petitioning the Congress of the United States to end the biannual time change and establish a uniform, year-round time system.

Memo Subject

Establishing a Consistent Year-Round Time System

Actions

0378 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, March 17, 2025
Reported as committed, March 25, 2025

