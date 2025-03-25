Senate Bill 471 Printer's Number 0425

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Senate Bill 471 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors LAUGHLIN, LANGERHOLC, COLEMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, J. WARD, PENNYCUICK, DUSH, STEFANO Short Title An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions relating to criminal proceedings, providing for citizenship status of criminal defendants. Memo Subject Requiring Prosecutors to Notify ICE of Illegal Migrants Charged with Violating State Law Actions 0425 Referred to JUDICIARY, March 18, 2025 Reported as committed, March 25, 2025 First consideration, March 25, 2025 Generated 03/25/2025 08:09 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.