Senate Bill 470 Printer's Number 0424

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Sponsors BROOKS, CULVER, L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, MASTRIANO, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, TARTAGLIONE, STEFANO, ROBINSON, KANE, DUSH, SANTARSIERO

Short Title An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in terms and courses of study, further providing for firefighter and emergency service training and establishing the Secondary Education Fire Training Pilot Program and the Fire Training Fund.

Memo Subject Firefighter Training Pilot Program for High School Students

Generated 03/25/2025 08:08 PM

