Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,936 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 470 Printer's Number 0424

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Sponsors

BROOKS, CULVER, L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, MASTRIANO, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, TARTAGLIONE, STEFANO, ROBINSON, KANE, DUSH, SANTARSIERO

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in terms and courses of study, further providing for firefighter and emergency service training and establishing the Secondary Education Fire Training Pilot Program and the Fire Training Fund.

Memo Subject

Firefighter Training Pilot Program for High School Students

Generated 03/25/2025 08:08 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 470 Printer's Number 0424

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more