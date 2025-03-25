Senate Bill 347 Printer's Number 0284
PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Senate Bill 347
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, FARRY, MILLER, DUSH
Short Title
An Act amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, further providing for prohibited acts and penalties.
Memo Subject
Prohibiting Safe Injection Sites in the Commonwealth
Actions
|0284
|Referred to JUDICIARY, Feb. 26, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 25, 2025
|First consideration, March 25, 2025
Generated 03/25/2025 08:08 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.