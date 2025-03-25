Senate Bill 347 Printer's Number 0284

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Senate Bill 347 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, FARRY, MILLER, DUSH Short Title An Act amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, further providing for prohibited acts and penalties. Memo Subject Prohibiting Safe Injection Sites in the Commonwealth Actions 0284 Referred to JUDICIARY, Feb. 26, 2025 Reported as committed, March 25, 2025 First consideration, March 25, 2025 Generated 03/25/2025 08:08 PM

