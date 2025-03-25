Senate Bill 225 Printer's Number 0377

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Senate Bill 225 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors DUSH, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON Short Title An Act amending Title 26 (Eminent Domain) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in just compensation and measure of damages, providing for compensation for loss of goodwill. Memo Subject Compensation for Loss of Goodwill in Eminent Domain Actions 0377 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, March 14, 2025 Reported as committed, March 25, 2025 First consideration, March 25, 2025 Generated 03/25/2025 08:08 PM

