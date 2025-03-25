Senate Bill 475 Printer's Number 0430

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Senate Bill 475 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors CAPPELLETTI, BAKER, STREET, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD Short Title An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in organization and jurisdiction of courts of common pleas, further providing for problem-solving courts; and, in sentencing, further providing for modification or revocation of order of probation. Memo Subject Strengthening Pennsylvania’s Treatment Courts Actions 0430 Referred to JUDICIARY, March 19, 2025 Reported as committed, March 25, 2025 First consideration, March 25, 2025 Generated 03/25/2025 08:09 PM

