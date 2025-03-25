Senate Bill 472 Printer's Number 0427

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Senate Bill 472 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH, BROWN, ROTHMAN, BROOKS, VOGEL Short Title An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in administrative organization, further providing for department heads, for gubernatorial appointments and for deputies. Memo Subject Providing Guidance for Acting Secretaries Actions 0427 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, March 19, 2025 Reported as committed, March 25, 2025 First consideration, March 25, 2025 Generated 03/25/2025 08:09 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.