Senate Bill 472 Printer's Number 0427
PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Senate Bill 472
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH, BROWN, ROTHMAN, BROOKS, VOGEL
Short Title
An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in administrative organization, further providing for department heads, for gubernatorial appointments and for deputies.
Memo Subject
Providing Guidance for Acting Secretaries
Actions
|0427
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, March 19, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 25, 2025
|First consideration, March 25, 2025
Generated 03/25/2025 08:09 PM
