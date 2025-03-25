Submit Release
Senate Bill 315 Printer's Number 0249

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Senate Bill 315

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

CULVER, BROWN, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, J. WARD, STEFANO, SCHWANK, DUSH, L. WILLIAMS, FARRY

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in career and technical education, further providing for career and technical education equipment grants.

Memo Subject

Career and Technical Education Equipment Grant Funding Fix

Actions

0249 Referred to EDUCATION, Feb. 26, 2025
Reported as committed, March 25, 2025
First consideration, March 25, 2025

