Senate Bill 315 Printer's Number 0249
PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Senate Bill 315
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
CULVER, BROWN, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, J. WARD, STEFANO, SCHWANK, DUSH, L. WILLIAMS, FARRY
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in career and technical education, further providing for career and technical education equipment grants.
Memo Subject
Career and Technical Education Equipment Grant Funding Fix
Actions
|0249
|Referred to EDUCATION, Feb. 26, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 25, 2025
|First consideration, March 25, 2025
Generated 03/25/2025 08:08 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.