Senate Bill 315 Printer's Number 0249

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Senate Bill 315 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors CULVER, BROWN, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, J. WARD, STEFANO, SCHWANK, DUSH, L. WILLIAMS, FARRY Short Title An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in career and technical education, further providing for career and technical education equipment grants. Memo Subject Career and Technical Education Equipment Grant Funding Fix Actions 0249 Referred to EDUCATION, Feb. 26, 2025 Reported as committed, March 25, 2025 First consideration, March 25, 2025 Generated 03/25/2025 08:08 PM

