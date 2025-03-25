Submit Release
Senate Bill 175 Printer's Number 0114

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Sponsors

HUGHES, LANGERHOLC, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, BROOKS, ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, SCHWANK, LAUGHLIN, COSTA, KANE, FARRY, SANTARSIERO

Short Title

An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in falsification and intimidation, further providing for the offense of false alarms to agencies of public safety.

