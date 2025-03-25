Senate Bill 96 Printer's Number 0051

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Senate Bill 96 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, FONTANA, ROTHMAN, SCHWANK, STEFANO, MASTRIANO, FARRY, DUSH Short Title An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the offense of terroristic threats. Memo Subject New Felony Criminal Penalties for Reporting Emergency Threats towards School Entities Actions 0051 Referred to JUDICIARY, Jan. 22, 2025 Reported as committed, March 25, 2025 First consideration, March 25, 2025 Generated 03/25/2025 08:08 PM

