Senate Bill 96 Printer's Number 0051

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Senate Bill 96

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, FONTANA, ROTHMAN, SCHWANK, STEFANO, MASTRIANO, FARRY, DUSH

Short Title

An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the offense of terroristic threats.

Memo Subject

New Felony Criminal Penalties for Reporting Emergency Threats towards School Entities

Actions

0051 Referred to JUDICIARY, Jan. 22, 2025
Reported as committed, March 25, 2025
First consideration, March 25, 2025

