Senate Bill 96 Printer's Number 0051
PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - Senate Bill 96
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, FONTANA, ROTHMAN, SCHWANK, STEFANO, MASTRIANO, FARRY, DUSH
Short Title
An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the offense of terroristic threats.
Memo Subject
New Felony Criminal Penalties for Reporting Emergency Threats towards School Entities
Actions
|0051
|Referred to JUDICIARY, Jan. 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 25, 2025
|First consideration, March 25, 2025
Generated 03/25/2025 08:08 PM
