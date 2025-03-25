Coy Bradstreet Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share a Story of Integrity, Entrepreneurship, and Community Impact

FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV proudly welcomes Coy Bradstreet, founder of BPI Inspections, to share his extraordinary journey from law enforcement to entrepreneurship and his mission to build trust and excellence in Southern California’s real estate landscape.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show hosted by Rudy Mawer features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In his episode, Coy shares key lessons from his transition into the property inspection space, including how to build trust, scale efficiently, and stand out in a competitive market like the Coachella Valley.“Whether on the streets as an officer or inside someone’s home as an inspector, integrity always comes first,” Coy shares. “My goal has always been to serve with honesty, attention to detail, and a commitment to doing the right thing—even when no one’s watching.”This episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on major platforms.In the meantime, you can learn more by visiting: www.legacymakerstv.com/coy-bradstreet

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.