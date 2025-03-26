Royalty Management Holding Corp. Continues Support of Advanced Magnet Lab’s Onshoring of Rare Earth Magnet Production

Recent Executive Order from President highlights focus on domestic production of key materials needed for industry and national defense, such as perm. magnets.

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO)

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” “RMCO”, or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to share today an update on its continued investment, support and collaboration with Advanced Magnet Lab (“AML”). AML, based in Melbourne, Florida, and through its innovative and patented forms of advanced magnet production, is breaking the stronghold monopoly that China has on the rare earth magnet manufacturing industry.This focus on expanding domestic production of permanent magnets was recently empathized through President Trump’s Executive Order signed March 20, 2025 (Executive Order) that directed the United States government to go to enact immediate measure to support and increase the onshoring of production, processing, and refining of rare earth and critical minerals, materials that are used by AML to expand their permanent magnet production.AML’s breakthrough innovations are unique in that they dramatically improve on the Chinese technologies for which the U.S. commercial and defense industries currently rely, providing greater manufacturing efficiency and superior performance using less intrusive environmental methods and with less energy consumption. One of the key developments of AML is PM-Wire™. A novel solution for the design, manufacture and optimized performance of permanent magnets that, combined with efforts from rare earth element supply chain partners, will streamline the supply chain and halt the dependency on China. Furthermore, AML has validated PM-Wire™ as an enabler for non-rare earth element magnets, further strengthening the U.S. strategic market position and placing AML at the forefront of magnet innovation and efficiencies.“Over the years there are very few companies doing something as exciting as the AML team,” stated Thomas Sauve, CEO of Royalty Management. “We are excited to continue our investment and support in AML to enable their dynamic team to focus on commercialization of their technologies to produce more efficient and optimized magnets. The innovation and production that AML is doing lands right in the center lane of what President Trump and the United States government is trying to accomplish with this Executive Order. We are excited to be partnered with an innovative company with such high growth prospects like AML.”Wade Senti, President of AML, commented “years of dedicated research and development have resulted in our company producing permanent magnets capable of adding value to end-use products such as electric motors in the United States, part of a larger a permanent magnet industry, of which for decades has been monopolized by China for far too long. AML’s magnet manufacturing process, PM-Wire™, is a scalable and modular, manufacturing process that can produce non-sintered and sintered permanent magnets at a high-rate and high-yield.”Royalty Management is able to participate in AML’s growth and success through an investment in AML through convertible debt, of which funds support a sponsored research program with AML, for which RMCO receives a royalty on all sales of products derived from the developed technologies during and from that program.About Royalty Management Holding CorporationRoyalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cashflow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future.For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com About Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. (AML)Founded in 1995, AML is a recognized leader in the development of innovative magnet technologies and magnet-based applications. Today, AML is executing on multiple product development programs including magnet materials and PM-Wire™ based motors and generators for industrial, aerospace and defense. This includes projects funded by large industry, U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Defense. For more information visit https://mitusmagnets.com/ Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Copies will be available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov . The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.Royalty Management Holding Corporation Contact:Thomas SauveChief Executive Officer(646) 245-2465Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. Contact:Wade SentiPresident(321) 728-7543SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation

