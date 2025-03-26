National Service Animals Memorial authorized by Congress to be built in nation’s Capital advances to Site Selection

National Service Animals Memorial--Artist Conceptual Park Design National Service Animals Memorial-Artist's Conceptual Design-Plaza setting National Service Animals Memorial -Logo

First of its kind Memorial for DC honors the service & sacrifice of service animals & their handlers through US history to present, and the human-animal bond.

We are proud to have the support of the service animal world and excited to move forward toward our goal of finally giving service animals and their handlers the recognition they have long deserved.” — Susan Bahary, Founder, Sculptor, and Chair

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Service Animals Memorial , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (NSAM), authorized by Congress that will be built in the nation’s Capital, has advanced to the Site Selection and is actively identifying the best possible location in DC. This is the first memorial that honors the service and sacrifice of the many species of animals and their handlers who have valiantly served our country in the military, law enforcement, search and rescue, and as guide, assistance, and therapy animals, and honors the powerful human-animal bond.NSAM is also fundraising since all such national memorials are privately funded. Advancing to Site Selection was largely made possible through the strong support of some of our country’s premier service animal organizations including, the U.S. War Dogs Association with a leading gift of $150,000, Canine Companions, Guide Dog Foundation, America’s VetDogs, Bergin College of Canine Studies, Paws for Purple Hearts, and Project K9 Hero. A generous gift was also made by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.NSAM’s Founder, Sculptor, and Chair, Susan Bahary , shared, “We are proud to have the support of some of the greatest leaders in the service animal world and are very grateful to them for understanding the importance of creating this national treasure to honor, inspire, educate, and celebrate the incredible life-changing and life-saving work of our service animals and their handlers through our collective history. We are very excited to move forward toward our goal of finally giving service animals and their handlers the recognition they have long deserved.”In 2023, the congressional bipartisan bill authorizing the building of the Memorial on federal land in Washington, D.C. was signed into law. (NSAM--Pronounced ENSAM) will have an interactive educational phone app at the Memorial site and has an education program on their website for parents and teachers to learn through the fascinating lens of the contribution of animals. Millions of animals have served and continue to serve humankind to provide for our safety, security, and independence, from working dogs and assistance animals to war horses and dolphins, and the Memorial will honor them all.Susan Bahary, is an internationally acclaimed artist, who has long been known for her inspiring sculptures honoring the bond between animals and humans as well as service animals. Susan’s work can be found in national museums, military installations, and public institutions worldwide, including the U.S. Navy Memorial in D.C. and the Military Women’s Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.During an interview Susan and the award recipients can talk about:-Why this Memorial is so important, the fundraising campaign, how the public can help, and what the next steps are toward its completion.-The special bond between service animals and their handlers and human companions-The vital work of service animals in war, search and rescue, law enforcement, assistance, guide, and other service animals.Here is what the service animal organizations are saying:QUOTES:Chris Willingham, President of US War Dogs Association, said: "As a non-profit in our 25th year, part of our mission has always been to raise the status and awareness of the vital role played by our nation's military working dogs, through education work and the creation of monuments that honor the service and sacrifice of the K-9 community. We have followed the progress of the National Service Animals Memorial for a number of years and felt that this was the right time for us to lend our support to the efforts to bring this important project to our nation's Capital."“The creation of a National Service Animal Memorial is an innovative project that will help grow awareness of the importance of working dogs”, shares Canine Companions CEO Paige Mazzoni. “As Canine Companions celebrates our 50th year as creator of the modern service dog concept, we're honored to collaborate and be a part of this journey.”John Miller, President and CEO of Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs, stated:"We are honored to be among the earliest supporters of the National Service Animals Memorial, recognizing the profound impact service animals have on the lives of those they assist. Sully H.W. Bush, the beloved service dog of President George H.W. Bush trained by America’s VetDogs, exemplified the unwavering devotion, care, and independence these incredible dogs can provide. His legacy continues to inspire and raise awareness about the life-changing role of service animals, and we are proud to help ensure their contributions are forever celebrated."Dr. Bonita Bergin, inventor of the service dog concept, and Founder of the Bergin School of Canine Studies- the world’s first educational institution dedicated to the service dog, and Paws for Purple Hearts- the world’s first program dedicated to providing Canine-Assisted Warrior Therapy shared, “ For 50 years, service dogs have provided the help and support that have allowed many people with mobility disabilities, PTSD, autism, and other disabling limitations, across the US and around the world, to live a life of enhanced physical capabilities, improved mental health, and self-determination while bringing love and laughter into the mix. The National Service Animals Memorial is a well-deserved tribute to the gifts these dogs have given us and the lives they have shared with us.”“We at Project K-9 Hero are so honored to support the NSAM, as it directly aligns with our mission of spreading awareness about the dedication and sacrifices our nation’s Police K-9s and Military Working Dogs have made for our communities and country. While this memorial will represent service animals that contribute in many different aspects, it is important to us as an organization to help ensure they are all recognized for the special abilities and talents they provide us on many different levels,” said Jason Johnson, Founder.To schedule an interview with Susan Bahary, and/or the above-mentioned service animal organizations call Susan Bahary at 415-531-9212, or email her at Susan@NSAMProject.org. NSAM Website: www.NSAMProject.org

National Service Animals Memorial

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.