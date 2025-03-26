ClearPoint Health to Announce Evolved Captive Risk Strategy with April 1 Webinar

The event will feature ClearPoint Health leaders speaking to captive program features that set ClearPoint Health’s captive apart from competitor captives.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearPoint Health invites benefit advisors, human resources professionals, and employers to a free webinar event celebrating the release of its new captive risk strategy.Those interested in attending can register at this link.: https://shorturl.at/3ssFa The 30-minute event will feature ClearPoint Health leaders speaking to captive program features that set ClearPoint Health’s captive apart from competitor captives. These include:Configurability: ClearPoint Health’s captive enables customization, allowing employer members to choose their preferred third-party administrator (TPA), pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), network, and point solution configurations.Measurement and Support: The captive normalizes data from all stakeholders in the captive marketplace to provide insights and analytics on each employer member’s behavior.Incentives: ClearPoint Health’s captive solves for adverse risk retention through a proprietary Member Engagement Index (MEI). The MEI ranks employer members’ efforts to manage avoidable and addressable employee healthcare claims costs. Employer members that contribute to the sustainability of the captive are rewarded with incentives including no new laser provisions, the distribution of underwriting surplus, favorable rate caps and renewals.The captive is exclusively available through ClearPoint Health’s marketplace of alternative health benefits funding solutions.About ClearPoint HealthClearPoint Health, based in Columbia, SC, is a digital alternative funding solutions marketplace that empowers benefit advisors to offer progressive, transparent and affordable health insurance to small and midsized businesses. With a focus on innovation, transparency and clinical integration, ClearPoint Health provides solutions that not only meet the financial needs of employers but also enhance the healthcare experience for employees. For more information, please visit www.getclearpoint.com

