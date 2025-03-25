Dr. John Morrissey, Sweet Briar Professor of Biology, to Deliver 2025 Commencement Address

Professor of Biology, Pre-Vet Advisor Sweet Briar College: Where Bold Women Thrive, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is more than just a campus—it's a launchpad for fearless leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

Beloved professor, marine biologist, and SCHEV award winner Dr. John Morrissey will deliver Sweet Briar College’s 116th Commencement address.

AMHERST, VA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sweet Briar College proudly announces that Dr. John Morrissey, professor of biology and pre-veterinary advisor, will deliver the keynote address at the College’s 116th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 17. A member of the faculty since 2007, Dr. Morrissey has become a beloved figure on campus, known for his engaging teaching style, deep expertise in marine biology, and steadfast support of students pursuing veterinary and biological sciences careers.Dr. Morrissey earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Hofstra University, where he taught for 16 years before joining Sweet Briar. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, one of the world’s leading oceanographic institutions. A passionate marine biologist, Dr. Morrissey has led more than 50 field research trips to coral reefs and marine environments across the globe—studying lemon sharks in the Bahamas, cownose rays in the Chesapeake Bay, and megamouth sharks in the waters of Japan.During his tenure at Sweet Briar, Dr. Morrissey has had a profound impact on students. Ninety-two percent of those he advised who applied to veterinary schools have been accepted—a testament to both his guidance and the academic rigor he instills. He is also the co-author of Introduction to the Biology of Marine Life , a widely used textbook now in its 11th edition.In recognition of his excellence in teaching and scholarship, Dr. Morrissey was recently honored with the Outstanding Faculty Award from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV)—one of the state’s most prestigious accolades in higher education.Known for his intellectual curiosity, dedication to student success, and warm presence across campus, Dr. Morrissey is a respected educator and a cherished member of the Sweet Briar community. His selection as Commencement speaker reflects the deep admiration and gratitude felt by students, alumni, faculty, and staff alike.Sweet Briar College looks forward to celebrating the Class of 2025 and welcoming families and guests to campus for what promises to be a meaningful and memorable Commencement ceremony.For more information about Sweet Briar College, please visit www.sbc.edu

