Legacy and Leadership: Natalie Cockey ’25 Shines as a Sweet Briar Transfer
Transfer and legacy student Natalie Cockey ’25 shares how Sweet Briar helped her thrive through tradition, leadership, and academic purpose.
I remember the way I felt the second I passed that gate. It was like all the puzzle pieces were coming together.”SWEET BRIAR, VA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As both a legacy and transfer student, Natalie Cockey ’25 had a unique Sweet Briar experience. Natalie is from Oxford, Md., and initially chose a college closer to home, but found it wasn’t quite the right fit. She then took the advice of her aunt, Leslie Caroline Kirkby-Wardell ’84, and decided to visit Sweet Briar.
— Transfer student, Natalie Cockey ’25
“I remember the way I felt the second I passed that gate. It was like all the puzzle pieces were coming together, and I was like, ‘I need to be here. This is where I need to be,” Natalie said. Her aunt helped move her into her residence hall that fall.
As a student, Natalie quickly established herself as a Vixen and a leader on campus. Throughout her time at Sweet Briar, she played on the soccer team, joined the Bum Chums and served as its president, led the Student Government Association executive board as vice president of traditions, and participated in other organizations, including the Earphones, Tap Club Council, and Chi Alpha Sigma.
At the end of the 2024-2025 academic year, Natalie was recognized several times for her leadership and contributions to the Sweet Briar community. During Commencement, she was presented with the Penelope Lane Czarra Award, given to the senior who best exemplifies the combination of scholastic achievement, student leadership, and practical contributions to the improvement of the quality of student life at Sweet Briar. She also earned the Established Student Leader Award, presented to juniors and seniors who demonstrate significant leadership growth and a demonstrated commitment to the College’s mission.
A double major in political science and business, Natalie is pursuing a master’s degree in International Affairs from American University, with a concentration in U.S. Foreign Policy and National Security, and a certificate in Diplomacy. She also attended Harvard University’s summer certificate program for international relations after Commencement.
Are you thinking about transferring? At Sweet Briar, you’ll find more than a college—you’ll find a calling. Whether you're seeking smaller classes, meaningful leadership opportunities, or a community that believes in your potential, Sweet Briar is the bold next step. Learn how you can bring your story here and thrive. Visit https://www.sbc.edu/admissions/apply/transfer/ to start your journey.
Communications and Marketing
Sweet Briar College
+1 434-381-6262
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Unleash Your Bold
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.