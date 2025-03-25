More than 500 affordable homes open in Greater Victoria

CANADA, March 25 - Chief Ronald Sam, Songhees Nation –

“qʷɫaʔəléutxʷ (Camas House) represents a new chapter for the Songhees Nation, one of growth, community and home. This long-awaited housing project is a vital step in ensuring some of our members have a place to live, thrive and stay connected to our land, our community and culture.”

Rohini Arora, parliamentary secretary for child care –

“Creating new child care spaces when we build new homes for working families just makes sense. We are increasing access to child care and also helping parents with the cost of child care. These child care spaces will be part of the fee-reduction program, which is another way that our government is helping lift working people up, especially women, and building stronger local economies.”

Nina Krieger, MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake –

“These new homes are a vital addition to our community, providing people more affordable housing options that meet their diverse needs. I am grateful to all partners involved who made it possible to open the doors of the new homes and provide safe places for families, seniors and others needing extra support to secure stable housing.”

Darlene Rotchford, MLA for Esquimalt-Colwood –

“Families, seniors and individuals are starting to move into the 137 new, affordable homes in Esquimalt. These new homes will serve as a great foundation for people looking to establish or maintain roots in the community. It would not have been possible without the generous contributions of partners who demonstrated what can be done when we work together for the community.”

Carolina Ibarra, CEO, Pacifica Housing –

“We are proud to be part of this significant step toward addressing the pressing need for affordable housing in our region. The Ferns, with its 88 units, represents more than just a place to live; it’s a community built to support families, individuals and children. We are grateful to the Province for their ongoing commitment to affordable housing and for supporting the delivery of over 500 affordable homes across Greater Victoria.”

Elin Bjarnason, CEO, Victoria Cool Aid Society –

“We are extraordinarily proud that Crosstown brings together, under one roof, so many of the services and supports people need to heal. Supportive and affordable housing, health care and a path to recovery, and nutritious meals: all available and without the barriers that prevent people from seeking and accessing care.”

Kevin Albers, CEO, M’akola Housing Society –

“M’akola Housing Society is honoured to partner with the Songhees Nation in bringing qʷɫaʔəléutxʷ (Camas House) to life. This project represents more than just housing, it is a beacon of hope, resilience and cultural connection for the community. As the property manager, we are committed to ensuring that qʷɫaʔəléutxʷ becomes a place where individuals and families can build a strong foundation for their futures, rooted in their traditions and identity.”

Peter Parker, board chair, Dawson Heights Housing Society –

“Partnered with BC Housing and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and drawing on 60 years of successful affordable housing experience, Dawson Heights Housing Society is thrilled to be opening the third and final phase of our redevelopment project. The Woodlands at Dawson Heights offers 85 much-needed affordable homes for seniors.”

Virginia Holden, executive director, Greater Victoria Housing Society –

“With the new Lions at Fleming building, we are responding to community needs with an eye toward the future. By replacing an outdated structure that no longer served our community, we are proud to introduce a vibrant, sustainable space that includes much-needed family units and innovative environmental features. Together, we are building for the future and contributing to thriving communities.”