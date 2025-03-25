No carbon tax in B.C. as of April 1, 2025

CANADA, March 25 - People will see immediate savings through the elimination of the consumer carbon tax in British Columbia.

With the federal government removing the federal carbon tax on consumers, the B.C. government is not only halting the scheduled tax increase, it is tabling legislation on Monday, March 31, 2025, to remove the tax, effective April 1, 2025.

The Province is notifying fuel sellers and natural gas retailers now so they can take action to stop collecting the tax from consumers as of April 1, 2025. While the Government of B.C. understands that eliminating the tax requires changes, the Province expects fuel sellers and natural gas retailers to make every effort to ensure their customers are not charged the carbon tax on purchases as of April 1.

The Province will continue to act on the commitment to battle climate change by ensuring people in British Columbia have affordable options to make sustainable choices and by encouraging industry to innovate.

Incentivizing industry to adopt lower-carbon technologies while maintaining their competitiveness is critically important in the province. While government removes the carbon tax on people, the Province of B.C will continue to ensure big industrial emitters pay their fair share through the output-based carbon pricing system. The system holds large industrial emitters accountable and offers cost-effective ways to cut emissions.