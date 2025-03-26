swivl and Cubby Partner to Transform AI-Powered Communications and Facility Management for Self Storage

swivl + Cubby Announce Integration

swivl and Cubby announce integration, combining AI customer engagement with powerful facility management to simplify operations and boost revenue.

By integrating swivl’s AI-powered communication tools with Cubby’s platform, we’re providing storage operators with even more channels to engage with customers and manage operations.” — Matt Engfer

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- swivl ( tryswivl.com ), the industry leader in AI-powered automation and customer engagement for self storage, has announced a strategic integration with Cubby ( cubbystorage.com ), the leading self-storage platform for facility, revenue, and call management.With this integration, Cubby users can now take advantage of swivl’s seamless AI-driven customer engagement capabilities, enabling storage operators to automate routine inquiries, enhance lead capture, and optimize call center efficiency. The combination of Cubby’s robust facility and revenue management tools with swivl’s conversational AI platform empowers operators to deliver frictionless, 24/7 customer support while increasing operational productivity.Key Benefits of the Cubby-swivl Integration Include:AI-Powered Customer Support – swivl’s industry-specific Support Agent automates responses to common customer inquiries, significantly reducing response times and enhancing tenant satisfaction.Automated Lead Capture and Engagement – swivl’s Sales Agent proactively captures potential customer leads and assists in converting inquiries into confirmed reservations, boosting overall revenue.Enhanced Operational Efficiency – swivl’s automated self-service capabilities free up facility staff and call center agents, enabling them to prioritize high-value customer interactions and improve productivity."swivl is dedicated to revolutionizing customer interactions through AI, and our partnership with Cubby aligns perfectly with this vision," said Mason Levy, CEO at swivl. "Together, we’re enabling operators to boost revenue, reduce workload, and provide an unparalleled customer experience."swivl’s AI technology ensures that tenants receive quick, accurate, and personalized responses—anytime, anywhere—freeing up human agents to focus on complex or high-priority customer needs."By integrating swivl’s AI-powered communication tools with Cubby’s platform, we’re providing storage operators with even more channels to engage with customers and manage operations," said Matt Engfer, CEO at Cubby. "This partnership extends our commitment to innovation in the self-storage industry."The Cubby-swivl integration is now available for storage operators looking to improve customer engagement and operational performance. For more information, visit www.cubbystorage.com or www.tryswivl.com

