Ourian Plastic Surgery Announces Updated Content on Male Tummy Tuck in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ourian Plastic Surgery, a best-in-class cosmetic surgery practice in Beverly Hills, proudly announces updated content on male tummy tuck procedures. The "tummy tuck" approach to fixing loose skin around a woman's stomach might also benefit men. Rapid weight loss and a new exercise routine could cause the skin to loosen around the middle. Cosmetic stomach surgery might help men reveal the hard work and those abs hidden under fat."Women aren't afraid to ask about tummy tuck surgery. It's a very normal procedure for females. Men may not know it's a great option for them, too," stated Dr. Ariel Ourian, a double-board certified plastic surgeon. "We encourage the male population not to be shy and speak with us about it. It could be the right answer to flabby, unattractive skin around their midsection."Men in the Los Angeles and West Los Angeles region can review the new content for a male tummy tuck at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/male-tummy-tuck/ . Ourian Plastic Surgery, located in Beverly Hills, serves the surrounding L.A. Basin. The clinic provides various cosmetic surgeries and treatments to help men and women meet their aesthetic goals. Treatments for men can include; pectoral implants, male liposuction , gynecomastia surgery, male facelift, abdominal etching https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/abdominal-etching/ ) and male tummy tuck.Female cosmetic procedures include breast augmentation, breast lift, liposuction, body lift, and labiaplasty. Los Angeles women may be more aware of how liposuction can help sculpt the stomach. Details around liposuction body sculpting treatments for men and women are available on the clinic page at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/procedures/body-procedures/liposuction/ Founder Ariel Ourian, a cosmetic surgeon, has extensive training in tummy tuck surgery. Dr. Ourian has been on-call with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to help perform reconstructive tummy surgery. The combination of training and emergency experience contributes to Dr. Ourian's expertise in male tummy tuck surgery. Los Angeles residents requiring support for the cost of cosmetic surgery in Beverly Hills can contact the clinic staff. The team works with individuals to review financing and payment options.MALE TUMMY TUCKS IN LOS ANGELES ARE MORE NORMAL THAN MEN MIGHT THINKHere is the background on this release. Cosmetic surgery in the Los Angeles area may not be a novel idea. Women can frequently seek out a top surgeon for body sculpting, liposuction, or a tummy tuck. Indeed, the surprising aspect of cosmetic surgery might be that men can access similar procedures. The male tummy tuck can help men remove loose skin around the stomach and enhance well-exercised muscles underneath. An expert surgeon in Beverly Hills can help both men and women reveal a healthier-looking stomach.ABOUT OURIAN PLASTIC SURGERYOurian Plastic Surgery, led by double board-certified Dr. Ariel Ourian, is a top-rated plastic surgery practice in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Ourian and his team are dedicated to providing exceptional care and transformative results for patients, specializing in mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, breast augmentations, and liposuction. With a commitment to utilizing the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery, Ourian Plastic Surgery aims to help individuals achieve their aesthetic goals and enhance their self-confidence. For media inquiries or more information, please contact Ourian Plastic Surgery at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/

