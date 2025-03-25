MDC to host free day-long fly fishing course April 10 in Clinton

Body

CLINTON, Mo. – Fly fishing is a centuries old technique, but tackle and traditions have evolved over the years. For those wanting to learn a new skill, or advance as a novice angler, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering the second annual Missouri Fly Fishing Course, a free, all-day extravaganza, on Thursday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MDC office in Clinton.

People who are new to fly fishing will have a day full of experiences that will leave them with confidence when they hit the water. This in-depth course will cover everything from tying flies to equipment options, methods for safe catch and release, and several types of casting.

This course is designed for participants ages 12 and older. Registration is required. Register online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206136.

Participants should dress for the outdoors and bring sunscreen, a camp chair, water, and snacks. All other fishing equipment will be provided. Packing a lunch is recommended, but there are nearby food options for those who forget.

Questions may be directed to MDC Conservation Educator Ginger Miller at ginger.miller@mdc.mo.gov. The Clinton office is located at 2010 S 2nd Street.