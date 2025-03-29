Canadian Comms Strategist Publishes Open Letter Warning of Social Media Risks to Canadian Sovereignty Ahead of Election

The future is sovereign.

New open letter explores the implications of Meta and X for Canadian democracy, calling for ethical platform alternatives and digital agency

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Canadian communications strategist has published an open letter urging a national conversation on the role U.S.-owned platforms like Meta and X play in shaping Canadian discourse, democracy, and digital infrastructure.Titled “It’s Time to Say the Quiet Part Out Loud,” the letter explores how reliance on foreign-owned social media platforms may impact national sovereignty, information integrity, and the digital autonomy of Canadian citizens.“We’re not debating in a public square—we’re shouting inside a machine,” writes the author. “And that machine is not Canadian.”The open letter also cites the aftermath of Meta’s response to the Online News Act, where Canadian news content was blocked for domestic users, as an example of the influence and leverage foreign platforms can exert.The author brings more than a decade of experience in digital communications, including roles in public service and military public affairs, and states that the letter reflects her personal views—not those of any institution.The letter also introduces The Sovereign Shift™, a Canadian-led movement supporting creators, entrepreneurs, and small business owners in building platform-independent sovereign influence through ethical, decentralized approaches.“This isn’t about censorship,” the letter states. “It’s about digital agency and the right to choose technologies that reflect Canadian values.”

