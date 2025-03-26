New Broadview Senior Living Facility to Celebrate Grand Opening in East St. Louis

110-Unit Mixed-Use Development to Provide Affordable Senior Housing and Community Amenities

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 28, 2025, city officials, community leaders, and development partners will gather to celebrate the grand opening of the New Broadview Senior Living Facility, a state-of-the-art residential community designed to provide quality, affordable housing for seniors.Formerly the historic Broadview Hotel, the newly-renovated 110-unit senior living facility includes 97 one-bedroom units and 13 two-bedroom units, with 10% of units reserved for veterans. The development also features an open vendor market, an exercise facility, and restaurant, serving full-service breakfast and lunch to both residents and the surrounding community members.“The New Broadview Senior Living Facility represents a major investment in East St. Louis, ensuring our seniors have access to safe, high-quality housing with amenities that enhance their quality of life,” said Mayor Charlie Powell. “This project is a testament to the power of collaboration and the commitment of our partners to making this vision a reality.”A Long-Awaited MilestoneThe project’s journey began in 2017, with Efficacy Consulting selected as the developer for the historic Broadview Hotel transformation. Following a pandemic-related delay, the project received Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) final approval in 2022, secured financing in January 2023, and broke ground in March 2023. Now, after years of dedication and perseverance, the development team and the facility are ready to welcome their first residents.“We are committed to supporting the health and well-being of the communities we serve and that includes expanding access to safe, affordable housing for seniors,” said Keli Savage, Head of Impact Investments, CVS Health. “By investing in The New Broadview, we are helping to a create stable, supportive environment where older adults can thrive, with access to essential health services and resources that promote their long-term health.”“Red Stone Equity Partners is proud to be part of a project that not only preserves a historic building but reimagines it into a vibrant community hub for seniors,” said Richard Roberts, Principal and Managing Director of Red Stone Equity Partners. “We applaud the leadership of Efficacy Consulting and the City of East St. Louis in bringing this transformative development to life.”Community Celebration & Open HouseThe Grand Opening Ceremony will take place on March 28, 2025, at 10:30 AM, featuring remarks from city officials and project partners, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Attendees will enjoy facility tours, a vendor showcase, live music, and a complimentary community lunch.Key stakeholders involved in the project include:- City of East St. Louis- Red Stone Equity Partners- CVS Health- Sugar Creek Capital- Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA)- Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity- U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth- Former State Representative Latoya Greenwood“This development isn’t just about housing—it’s about building a community where seniors can thrive,” said Yaphett El-Amin, CEO Efficacy Consulting. “The Broadview’s transformation marks a new chapter for East St. Louis, and we’re excited to welcome residents to their new home.”Media OpportunitiesMedia representatives are invited to attend the event and schedule interviews with key stakeholders. Photo and video opportunities will be available throughout the ceremony and open house.For more information, media inquiries, or to RSVP for the event, please contact:Yaphett El-Aminelamin@efficacycd.com314-807-7590About the New Broadview Senior Living FacilityThe New Broadview Senior Living Facility is an affordable housing development designed to meet the needs of seniors in East St. Louis. Featuring modern residential units and on-site community amenities, the facility ensures a safe and welcoming environment with easy access to public transportation and local services.About Efficacy Consulting & Development Established in 2007, Efficacy Consulting & Development (ECD) focuses on providing quality, affordable housing in urban and rural communities. We are a Minority and Female owned MWBE certified company. The Efficacy team is best known for its strength and acute understanding of urban communities. Living by our motto of “Building whole communities from the inside out,” truly defines who we are with understanding of what it takes to build organic holistic communities that provide focused enriched services to its people.Efficacy is often engaged from the beginning of a development, once a need is identified. We assess with laser focus, opportunities to assist owners in determining the target market, financing, and positioning for a project. Ensuring that our clients understand how to best structure the project to respond to the market and its varying factors, are our next level of support.

