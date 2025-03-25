Accessia Health to Host Free Medicare Part D Webinar; Highlight New Survey Data on What is Working and What Needs Fixing

Educational gap may persist for Medicare recipients and caregivers; over half don’t recall receiving any information on new cost savings plan

MIDLOTHIAN, VA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What: Join patient advocates, health care experts and Accessia Health for a webinar seeking to close the education gap on new changes to Medicare Part D and the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan (M3P) benefit. This session will explore the challenges and successes of Medicare Part D and M3P, strategies for providers and advocates to navigate obstacles, and practical solutions to streamline M3P enrollment and support patients.Who: Industry experts and patient advocates offering real-word insights● William Sarraille, President, Sarraille & Associates● Laura Cave, Chief Brand Officer, Paytient● Melissa Paige, President & Co-CEO, National Association of Medication Access (NAMAPA) & Healthcare Advocate SummitWhy: Initial survey data collected by Accessia Health indicates an education gap about the M3P. Most patients or caregivers that reported out of pocket costs for prescription medicines exceeding $2,000 were not enrolled in M3P and more than half of respondents with Medicare Part D coverage did not recall receiving information about M3P from their Medicare Plan. These new Part D changes, rolled out in January 2025 as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, help manage out of pocket costs for beneficiaries, but only if they know why and how to access these benefits.Who should attend: Medicare recipients, media representatives, patient advocates and others committed to making medication access easier and more affordable under new Medicare rules.When: March 27, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. ETWhere: Zoom For more information: https://accessiahealth.org/amplify-your-voice-control-your-care/ Accessia Health, a national charitable patient assistance organization, is dedicated to eliminating healthcare barriers for people with rare or chronic health conditions. Comprehensive services include personalized case management, financial assistance, education, and legal aid support. Our flexible funding model goes beyond copays, allowing individuals to pay for other essential medical expenses including insurance premiums, screening and diagnostics, therapy services, travel costs and more. Accessia Health works to ensure that every individual has access to the care they need to lead a healthier life.###

