James Moten to Present I IRS (My Hell of Life) at the 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books

I IRS (My Hell of Life) I IRS (My Hell of Life) By James M. Moten Author James M. Moten MainSpring Books

A Riveting Memoir of Survival, Systemic Racism, and Unbreakable Faith

A profound and eye-opening account of resilience and perseverance, I IRS (My Hell of Life) sheds light on the systemic injustices that continue to impact marginalized communities.” — MainSpring Books

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MainSpring Books proudly announces the participation of James M. Moten, retired IRS agent, military veteran, and finance expert, at the 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books on April 26-27, 2025. Moten will be signing copies of his compelling memoir, I IRS (My Hell of Life), and taking part in an exclusive interview conducted by MainSpring Books. His story is a gripping reflection on his life’s challenges, navigating racism, adversity, and the resilience of faith in the face of oppression.

In I IRS (My Hell of Life), Moten recounts his life journey from growing up in the racially segregated South to his experiences working in the IRS and serving in the U.S. Air Force and Marines. Through raw and unapologetic storytelling, he paints a vivid picture of the institutional and systemic racism he encountered throughout his career and personal life. Despite the harsh realities he faced, his faith in God never wavered, and his perseverance led him to find success in finance and business. His experiences as an IRS agent in a discriminatory workplace shaped his resilience and made him a formidable figure in tax enforcement.

With a powerful narrative that moves between past and present, Moten's memoir is both a personal testament and a call to awareness about racial inequality and its lasting impact. The book is a must-read for those who appreciate true-life stories that delve into themes of racial injustice, perseverance, and spiritual resilience.

Moten, who now runs Taxonyourside LLC, a tax consulting firm, hopes that his story will inspire readers to overcome their struggles, no matter the obstacles. His raw, unfiltered voice provides readers with a rare glimpse into the lived experiences of Black Americans who have fought against systemic oppression while maintaining unwavering faith.

As the LA Times Festival of Books celebrates its milestone 30th anniversary, Moten joins an inspiring lineup of authors sharing their thought-provoking works with thousands of book lovers. His presence at the festival serves as a powerful reminder of the need to confront uncomfortable truths, acknowledge history, and seek solutions for a more just society.

Join James M. Moten at the LA Times Festival of Books for a book signing and an exclusive interview with MainSpring Books, where he will share his incredible journey and the faith that carried him through life’s greatest challenges.

Legal Disclaimer:

