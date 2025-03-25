Changes to Hamilton’s Blue Box Program begin on April 1, 2025

HAMILTON, ON – Starting April 1, 2025, Circular Materials will operate Hamilton’s residential Blue Box program as part of Ontario’s plan to shift responsibility for recycling operations and costs to paper and packaging producers.

What residents need to know

No curbside program changes: Recycling collection schedules and accepted materials (two-stream recycling) will remain the same from April 1 to December 31, 2025. GFL Environmental Inc. will continue to collect your recycling.

Keep using your blue boxes: Recycling continues to be collected in two streams: one blue box for containers and one blue box for papers. Residents do not need a new blue box unless theirs is lost or damaged. Residents can continue to place recycling curbside in clear or translucent blue plastic bags.

Contact GFL Environmental Inc. at [email protected] or 1-844-415-4351: To report missed recycling collection To request a replacement for a broken blue box If you have any inquiries related to recycling

How to get a new or additional blue box: Blue boxes will no longer be available at Community Recycling Centres, Municipal Service Centres or Hamilton City Hall. Residents will need to purchase new or additional blue boxes from a retail store, such as major hardware stores, home improvement stores and some grocery stores.

Changes at community recycling centres and transfer stations: As of April 1, 2025, residents will no longer be able to drop off bulky rigid plastic. These items will need to be disposed of as garbage or by scheduling a bulk pick up. As of April 1, 2025, commercial customers will no longer be able to drop off cardboard.

No changes to other City waste collection services. The City of Hamilton will continue to collect garbage, bulk garbage, green bin and yard waste.

Updates for multi-residential and non-residential properties receiving City Blue Box collection

Multi-residential buildings : Starting April 1, 2025, owners and property managers must request education materials from Circular Materials by emailing [email protected] and may include posters, guides, and instructions to help residents properly sort recycling.

Non-residential /commercial properties that currently receive recycling collection from the City: Between April 1 and December 31, 2025, the City will continue collecting recyclables from commercial properties, municipal buildings, daycares, and places of worship. For missed recycling collection contact GFL Environmental Inc.at [email protected] or 1-844-415-4351.

Quick Facts