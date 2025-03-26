Buyers Brokers Only Highlights Critical Gap in Consumer Understanding of Dual Agency

Exclusive buyer agent firm urges home buyers to prioritize full representation and avoid conflicts of interest

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent Zillow/Harris Poll survey reveals a significant lack of consumer awareness about dual agency in real estate transactions, prompting Buyers Brokers Only, an exclusive buyer agent real estate firm, to intensify efforts to educate homebuyers on the importance of dedicated representation.According to the January 2025 survey, only 19 percent of homebuyers aged 18-34, 17 percent of those aged 35-44, 13 percent of buyers aged 45-54, 10 percent of homebuyers aged 55-64, and 11 percent of buyers aged 65 and older fully understand what dual agency means.Dual agency arises when the same real estate agent—or agents from the same firm—represents both the seller and the buyer in the same transaction. This arrangement creates inherent conflicts of interest, as the agent cannot fully advocate for both parties during negotiations.Dual agency creates several unavoidable conflicts of interest. Consider just three examples:• The dual agent cannot simultaneously secure the best price for the home buyer and the seller.• Dual agents likely possess confidential information from both parties and face a conflict in whether or how to use that information, potentially to one party's advantage and the other's detriment.• Agents are incentivized to steer buyers to their listings or sellers to their buyers rather than focusing on the best possible match available in the broader market, potentially compromising the buyer's ability to find the best home at the best price.In the legal world, no attorney could represent both sides in the same transaction due to an apparent conflict of interest. Yet in real estate, a buyer can unknowingly consent to a similar arrangement, where their agent cannot fully advocate for them if they also represent the seller. Buyers Brokers Only encourages homebuyers to ask questions about agency relationships and carefully review the state-mandated agency disclosure forms."Many homebuyers do not realize that a real estate agent may be representing both the seller and the buyer in the same transaction, which can limit the agent's ability to negotiate fully on their behalf," said Rich Rosa, co-founder of Buyers Brokers Only, LLC . "Unlike attorneys, who cannot represent both sides in a legal matter due to clear conflicts of interest, real estate agents in many states, including Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, act as dual agents—often to the detriment of homebuyers."Massachusetts law requires real estate agents to disclose dual agency, and homebuyers must consent. However, disclosure alone does not eliminate the inherent conflicts of interest that come with representing both parties in a negotiation. According to the Massachusetts Board of Registration of Real Estate Brokers and Salespersons, "a dual agent cannot satisfy fully the duties of loyalty, full disclosure, and obedience to lawful instructions" as required of an exclusive buyer agent. Homebuyers working with an exclusive buyer agent receive undivided loyalty and representation throughout the home-buying process. Exclusive buyer agents do not list homes for sale, ensuring their sole focus is advocating for the home buyer's best interests."Buying a home isn't just a financial transaction—it's a life decision that affects your family, your future, and your peace of mind," Rosa added. "Homebuyers deserve more than just guidance; they deserve unwavering loyalty. Our mission is to provide clear, conflict-free representation so buyers can move forward with confidence and clarity."About Buyers Brokers Only: Buyers Brokers Only is a consumer-focused exclusive buyer agent real estate firm serving Central and Eastern Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Since 2005, Buyers Brokers Only has helped more than 2,000 home-buying clients purchase over $1 billion in real estate. The firm's buyer brokers never represent sellers, providing homebuyers with 100 percent loyalty 100 percent of the time.

