Bryan Cooke, Fine Art Transportation Expert and Author, Named One of L.A.’s Most Fascinating People for 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryan Cooke, expert Fine Art Transporter and author of the renowned book Art Can Kill, has been recognized as one of the 100 Most Fascinating People in Los Angeles - 2025 by the Best of Los Angeles Award (BoLAA) community. This prestigious recognition, announced by award coordinator Aurora DeRose, highlights Cooke’s impact on fine art transportation and his contributions to Los Angeles’ cultural landscape.

With over five decades in the art services industry, Bryan Cooke is a distinguished expert in art logistics, packing, and sculpture rigging. Recently awarded Best Art Services Business, he has played an integral role in transporting and preserving world-renowned artworks. A leader in his field, Bryan served for nine years on the International Convention of Fine Art Transporters Board. He is also the founder of the Association of Registrars & Collections Specialists (ARCS) and co-founder of the Packing and Collections Care Information Network (PACCIN), both of which have helped shape industry standards for art handling and conservation.

“The mission of the Best of Los Angeles Award is to celebrate the most outstanding individuals and businesses in the city while fostering a community of excellence,” says DeRose. “Our goal is to recognize and connect those who set the highest standards of quality, integrity, and innovation in their respective fields. We proudly welcome Bryan Cooke into our BoLAA family as one of the 100 Most Fascinating People in Los Angeles – 2025.”

Each year, the 100 Most Fascinating People in Los Angeles list honors individuals who have significantly impacted their industries and communities. Past honorees have included influential figures in film, media, entrepreneurship, social advocacy, and the arts, reflecting the diverse and dynamic nature of Los Angeles.

For decades, Cooke has played a vital role in fine art transportation, handling works from some of the industry's most renowned artists.

By celebrating the accomplishments of leaders like Cooke, the Best of Los Angeles Award continues to spotlight the innovators and visionaries who help shape the city’s cultural and creative landscape.

