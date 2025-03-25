ESET World 2025 Kicks Off in Las Vegas

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity, today kicked off ESET World 2025 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Taking place from March 24-27, 2025, this global cybersecurity conference brings together leading experts, technologists, government, and industry professionals to discuss the latest cyber threats, innovations, regulations, and cutting-edge research facing attendees.Keynote and featured speakers at the show include:Richard Marko, Chief Executive Officer at ESETMichal Valko, Chief Models Office, Member of the Founding Team, Member of the Technical Staff, Stealth AI StartupRoman Unuchek, Reverse Engineer, Android Malware Research Team, GoogleTyler Welt, Global Lead for Security Partner Enabling, Client Computing Group, Intel CorporationJuraj Malcho, Chief Technology Officer, ESETKirsten Bay, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, CysuranceRichard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst, IT-HarvestDalibor Kacmar, National Technology Officer, MicrosoftElliott Peterson, Special Agent, DCIS (DOD)Dave Ahn, Chief Architect, Vice President, CentripetalHenrique Barnard, Strategic Vendor Manager, Dutch Central GovernmentBas Dekker, Sr. Legal Counsel, Strategic Vendor Management, Dutch Central GovernmentWilliam Booth, General Manager & Director of ATT&CK Evaluations, MITREJoseph Blankenship, Vice President, Research Director, Security & Risk, ForresterPadraic Harrington, Sr. Analyst, Security and Risk, ForresterCraig Robinson, Research Vice President, Security Services, IDCChris Kissell, Research Vice President, Security & Trust Product, IDCPeter Stelzhammer, Co-Founder AV-Comparatives“We are excited to bring ESET World to North America, ensuring that we create meaningful connections with ESET’s customers, partners and technology thought leaders,” said Richard Marko, Chief Executive Officer at ESET. “Cyber threats know no borders, and ESET World 2025 will unite the industry to talk about the future of cybersecurity, including new groundbreaking research from ESET Labs. ESET World’s theme, ‘Prevention-First for a Secure Future,’ will include topics such as harnessing AI, the gamification of large language learning models, zero-trust strategies, cyber resilience, and how companies can harness threat intelligence. ”Featured entertainment at ESET World 2025 will include Cirque du Soleil Mad Apple on Tuesday, March 25th at the New York-New York Hotel and Casino and entertainment at the House of Blues on Wednesday March 26th.“Collaboration is necessary in cybersecurity, and we are excited to bring the industry together in Las Vegas this week,” said Ryan Grant, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ESET North America. “The event highlights ESET’s commitment to cutting-edge research, AI-driven security solutions, and the future of digital protection. Our attendees at ESET World will get to hear from researchers who are tracking the rise and fall of new ransomware groups, sharing new insights into the threat landscape and also releasing new data on attacks against the U.S. financial services industry.”For more information and to register for free virtual attendance, visit http://www.esetworld.com/. #ESETWorld2025About ESETESETprovides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown— securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts and blogs.

