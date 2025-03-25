DuroByte Inc. Unveils ScanAR®: Cutting-Edge Augmented Reality Tracking System Debuts at Hannover Messe 2025

ScanAR - By DuroByte Inc.

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DuroByte is proud to announce the launch of ScanAR, a cutting edge 3D tracking system designed to revolutionize industrial manual assembly processes and maintenance by ensuring perfect execution of tightening and bolt sequences. Attendees of Hannover Messe 2025 will have the exclusive opportunity to experience live demonstrations of ScanARat the DuroByte booth in the Canadian Pavilion, Hall 007, Booth D28.ScanARis engineered to enhance precision, reliability, and efficiency across various industrial applications, including manufacturing, assembly, and automation. Key features of the system include:● Unmatched Precision and Reliability: Advanced 3D tracking ensures every movement is precise and consistent, minimizing errors and maintaining the highest operational standards.● Wireless Flexibility: Designed for battery-powered tools, ScanARoffers complete wireless tracking, providing freedom to work in any setting without restrictive cables.● Effortless Integration: Seamlessly connects with industrial control systems (PLCs) for real-time monitoring and automation, simplifying processes and optimizing efficiency.● Automatic Calibration: Features automatic tool and system calibration, ensuring optimal performance from the start and eliminating guesswork.● Enhanced Productivity and Quality Assurance: Tracks, validates, and documents tool actions to streamline workflows and boost efficiency, ensuring top-notch quality at every step."We are thrilled to introduce ScanARat Hannover Messe 2025," said Curtis Laurie, Vice President at DuroByte. "This system represents a significant advancement in industrial accuracy and efficiency. Its real-time 3D tracking and task validation capabilities are designed to reduce errors and enhance productivity, setting a new standard in the industry."“Our customers tell us that the ScanARsystem completely transforms their operations,” said Mr. Laurie. “The real time 3D tracking and task validation capabilities significantly reduce errors on their assembly lines, saving our customers time and improving product quality.”DuroByte invites all attendees at Hannover Messe to visit their booth for a hands-on demonstration of ScanARand to learn more about how this technology can transform their operations.About DuroByteDuroByte is a leading provider of innovative manufacturing solutions, committed to delivering cutting-edge technologies that enhance operational efficiency and precision. With a focus on quality and reliability, DuroByte continues to set new benchmarks in robotic and automated assembly processes.For more information about ScanAR, please visit durobyte.com/products

