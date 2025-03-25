BAD MULE, INC. LIVE READING & FILM FESTIVAL FROM THE CREATOR OF MIKE & MOLLY

Bad Mule Live Recording & Film Festival

Mark Roberts’ Bad Mule, Inc. presents Bad Mule Rag Vol. 3 live with a screening of short films featuring performances by Joe Pantoliano, Ray Benson, and more.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BAD MULE, INC. LIVE RECORDING & FILM FESTIVAL FROM THE CREATOR OF MIKE & MOLLY



*Mark Roberts’ multimedia company Bad Mule, Inc. presents a one-night only live reading and recording of Bad Mule Rag Vol. 3 along with the premiere screening of a variety of short films featuring performances by Joe Pantoliano, Ray Benson, Nikki Lynette, Mike Toomey and more.

*Friday, April 18, at the Chopin Theatre 1543 W Division St, Chicago, IL.

Bad Mule presents an exclusive, one-night only event, featuring a double bill of fun! Join us for a screening of select, award-winning animated and live action short films from both local and non-local filmmakers, produced by writer and director Mark Roberts’ multimedia playground, Bad Mule, Inc.

The screening also includes the world premiere of previously unreleased films with performances from Emmy Award-winning actor Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos), nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Ray Benson (Asleep at the Wheel), social impact and musical artist Nikki Lynette (GET OUT ALIVE) and more.

The screening is followed by a live reading and recording of Bad Mule Rag Vol. 3, a series of comedic and thoughtful poems written and performed by Roberts (creator of the CBS sitcom Mike & Molly), directed and performed by Lindsey Noel Whiting (Manual Cinema, Chicago Shakespeare Theater) and featuring musical accompaniment from Casey McGrath (Fiddlerock!)

Admission is FREE and includes one Bad Mule signature cocktail and assorted Bad Mule schwag. See you on the red carpet!

RSVP at chopintheatre.com or Eventbrite.com

Doors @ 6:30.

Performance @ 7:30 p.m.

ABOUT BAD MULE, INC.

Bad Mule, Inc. is an all-ages multimedia playground of sweet and salty content from the mind of Mark Roberts, best known as the creator of TV’s Mike & Molly. Inside Bad Mule you’ll find a smart and funny, sometimes weird, sometimes creepy, catalogue of books, audio books, short films and newspapers, available for free or for a nominal fee, with all gathered funds donated to various charities.

ABOUT MARK ROBERTS

Mark Roberts is a playwright, comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer, and illustrator. As a comedian, Mark appeared seven times on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, along with comedy specials on Showtime and HBO. He performed at the Aspen Comedy Festival, the Toronto Comedy Festival, and his special gala performance at the Montreal Comedy Festival was hailed by Variety as “a perfect ten.” This pivotal moment led Mark out of the nightclubs and into a series regular role on The Naked Truth, starring Tea Leoni, along with television appearances on Seinfeld, Friends, The Larry Sanders Show, and others.

