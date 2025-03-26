InfiGifts and CasinoTrac Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Integrated Gifting Solutions for Gaming Operators

InfiGifts will embed its innovative gifting platform within CasinoTrac's KioskTrac™ and KTMobile™ solutions

Our partnership with InfiGifts marks an exciting new chapter for CasinoTrac customers.” — Chad Hoehne, CEO of CasinoTrac

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InfiGifts, the leading provider of gifting technology to the gaming industry, and CasinoTrac, a global leader in casino management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver integrated gifting solutions to more than 300 CasinoTrac customers around the world.

Through this partnership, InfiGifts will provide its innovative gifting platform directly integrated into CasinoTrac's KioskTrac™ and KTMobile™ solutions. This seamless integration enables CasinoTrac customers to offer enhanced gifting experiences that drive player engagement, increase trip frequency, and boost incremental spend at the casino.

The InfiGifts platform supports a variety of promotional strategies, including monthly gifting, points shopping, and VIP gifting. By eliminating common operational inefficiencies, InfiGifts allows casinos to streamline the gifting process, saving significant costs. Players enjoy a smoother experience by selecting personalized gift rewards tied to their player value, without the hassle of long lines or out-of-stock issues.

“Our partnership with InfiGifts marks an exciting new chapter for CasinoTrac customers," said Chad Hoehne, CEO of CasinoTrac. "We are taking one more step to ensure we enable our customers to meet their players, where the player prefers. By integrating InfiGifts' technology into our platform, we're giving operators a powerful tool to improve their loyalty programs while enhancing the overall guest experience."

"We are thrilled to partner with CasinoTrac to bring our innovative gifting platform to more gaming operators," said Azam Husain, CEO of InfiGifts. "This collaboration enables casinos to modernize their promotional programs with a seamless, cost-effective solution that delivers value to both players and operators."

InfiGifts and CasinoTrac will showcase their integrated solution at the Indian Gaming Trade Show and Convention, April 2 - 3 in San Diego, CA. Attendees are invited to visit InfiGifts Booth #440 or CasinoTrac Booth #441 for a live demonstration.

For more information, visit www.infigifts.com and www.casinotrac.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.