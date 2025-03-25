Polaris Wins Six Gold Awards at 2025 MUSE Design Awards for Innovation in Pool and Spa Cleaning Technology

Award-Winning Polaris Spabot and Polaris FREEDOM Plus 2025 MUSE Design Awards

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluidra , a leading global manufacturer of pool and wellness products, proudly announces that its Polaris brand has been recognized with six Gold Awards at the prestigious 2025 MUSE Design Awards. The Polaris® Spabot® Cordless Robotic Spa & Hot Tub Cleaner and the Polaris® FREEDOM™ Plus Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner were honored in the Robotics, Home Appliances, and Cleaning Solutions categories, further cementing Polaris’ legacy of innovation in the pool and spa industry.The Polaris Spabot is the world’s first cordless automatic spa and hot tub cleaner, engineered to provide effortless, hands-free cleaning with powerful vacuuming and scrubbing capabilities, while the Polaris FREEDOM Plus delivers an unparalleled level of convenience and cleaning performance in the swimming pool.The MUSE Design Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), received over 9,000 submissions from leading brands and design visionaries worldwide. These awards celebrate groundbreaking projects that redefine industry standards, blending bold vision with cutting-edge execution."We are incredibly honored to receive these six MUSE Gold Awards, a testament to Polaris’ relentless pursuit of innovation," said Skye Svenningsen, Director of Product Marketing at Fluidra. "For over 50 years, Polaris has led the pool and spa industry with advanced cleaning solutions that prioritize efficiency, convenience, and superior performance. The recognition of Spabot and FREEDOM Plus by an esteemed panel of design experts reaffirms our commitment to elevating the pool ownership experience through pioneering technology."With a heritage of engineering excellence, Polaris has consistently set the benchmark for automatic pool cleaning solutions, introducing industry-first innovations that enhance both functionality and aesthetics. The Spabot and FREEDOM Plus exemplify this approach, offering cutting-edge technology that redefines convenience and performance in their respective categories.About FluidraFluidra is a publicly listed company focused on developing innovative products, services and IoT solutions for the residential and commercial pool markets, globally. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry’s most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy, Polaris, S.R.Smith, and Cover-Pools. To learn more about Fluidra, visit fluidrausa.com or call 800-822-7933.About the MUSE Design AwardsThe MUSE Creative and Design Awards celebrate global excellence in design, recognizing projects that push boundaries and inspire creativity. With a jury panel of 57 accomplished professionals from 19 countries, the awards uphold a rigorous blind judging process to ensure fairness and merit-based recognition.

