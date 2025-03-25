Submit Release
House Bill 467 Printer's Number 1022

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - House Bill 467

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

DEASY, M. JONES, STAATS, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, STEELE, McNEILL, KHAN, CERRATO, FEE, SANCHEZ, OTTEN, WARREN, GIRAL, D. WILLIAMS, JAMES, McANDREW

Short Title

An Act amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in licenses and regulations, liquor, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages, further providing for sales by liquor licensees and restrictions, for retail dispensers' restrictions on purchases and sales, for breweries and for unlawful acts relative to liquor, malt and brewed beverages and licensees.

Memo Subject

Notice Exception for End-of-Life Memorial Catering Events

Actions

0450 Referred to LIQUOR CONTROL, Feb. 4, 2025
1022 Reported as amended, March 18, 2025
First consideration, March 18, 2025
Laid on the table, March 18, 2025
Removed from table, March 25, 2025

