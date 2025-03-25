House Bill 467 Printer's Number 1022

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - House Bill 467 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors DEASY, M. JONES, STAATS, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, STEELE, McNEILL, KHAN, CERRATO, FEE, SANCHEZ, OTTEN, WARREN, GIRAL, D. WILLIAMS, JAMES, McANDREW Short Title An Act amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in licenses and regulations, liquor, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages, further providing for sales by liquor licensees and restrictions, for retail dispensers' restrictions on purchases and sales, for breweries and for unlawful acts relative to liquor, malt and brewed beverages and licensees. Memo Subject Notice Exception for End-of-Life Memorial Catering Events Actions 0450 Referred to LIQUOR CONTROL, Feb. 4, 2025 1022 Reported as amended, March 18, 2025 First consideration, March 18, 2025 Laid on the table, March 18, 2025 Removed from table, March 25, 2025 Generated 03/25/2025 01:56 PM

